PROCLAMATION - 2026 Women Veterans Day

WHEREAS, throughout the history of Washington state and the United States, women have dedicated themselves to securing and preserving the freedoms and liberties cherished by all Americans and our allies; and

WHEREAS, women serve in the United States Uniformed Services with exceptional valor, resilience and integrity during both conflict and peace, safeguarding the security and prosperity of our nation; and

WHEREAS, women veterans represent one of the fastest-growing demographics within the veteran community, projected to constitute nearly 20 percent of the total veteran population by 2045; and

WHEREAS, Washington state is home to more than 60,000 women veterans whose dedication, sacrifices and achievements deserve recognition, respect and gratitude; and

WHEREAS, 2026 marks the 78th anniversary of the groundbreaking Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting to honor the courage and dignity with which women have served and continue to serve in defense of our nation and our great state;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim June 12, 2026, as

Women Veterans Day

in Washington, and I encourage all Washingtonians to join me in celebrating the contributions of women veterans, acknowledging their strength, service and commitment to the progress of our country and state.

Signed this 20th day of May, 2026

Governor Bob Ferguson