The Spring 2026 Newsletter is Here!
The Spring Newsletter has arrived!
It is packed with guidance and summaries of bills from the 2026 Legislative Session and what the law changes may mean for you. The Spring issue also features articles on an overview of South Dakota’s Property Tax Relief Package and waivers in South Dakota audits.
Read about that and more in the Spring 2026 Newsletter.
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