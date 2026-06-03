South Shore is Changing its General Sales and Use Tax Rate Starting July 1, 2026



Effective July 1, 2026, South Shore, South Dakota, is changing its 1 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.



Under South Dakota Codified Law 10-52-9, municipalities are authorized to establish or adjust municipal tax rates on either January 1 or July 1 each year.



To assist businesses and residents in understanding these changes, the South Dakota Department of Revenue provides Municipal Tax Information Bulletins. These bulletins include a comprehensive list of all municipal sales and use tax rates across the state, as well as details on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.



Updated bulletins will be available free of charge beginning July 1. They can be downloaded from the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/#taxpdfs, or requested by calling the Department at 1-800-829-9188.

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