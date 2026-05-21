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Chief Justice Fair McEvers Delivers Commencement Address

On May 9, 20206, Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers delivered the commencement address for the UND School of law. Seventy-three candidates completed the requirements for the degree of Juris Doctor. In her remarks, Chief Justice McEvers encouraged graduates to approach the legal profession with integrity, professionalism and a commitment to service. She reflected on the important role attorneys play in their communities and challenged graduates to remain dedicated to lifelong learning, thoughtful advocacy and the pursuit of justice throughout their careers.

View the complete story here: https://blogs.und.edu/ndlaw/2026/05/und-school-of-law-celebrates-class-of-2026/

Above, Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduates and attendees.

Above, a photo of the UND School of Law Class of 2026. (Source: UND School of Law Celebrates Class of 2026 - North Dakota Law)

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Chief Justice Fair McEvers Delivers Commencement Address

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