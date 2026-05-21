TOOTRiS Talks Earns Multiple Telly and Communicator Awards for Inspiring Parenting Conversations

TOOTRiS Talks Wins Multiple Telly and Communicator Awards

From Grammy-winning musicians to parenting experts and Super Bowl announcers, TOOTRiS Talks brings conversations on confidence, creativity, and resilient kids.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care platform, and the only offering real-time availability is celebrating multiple national award wins for TOOTRiS Talks, a podcast dedicated to helping parents navigate modern family life. The podcast received honors from both the Telly Awards and the Communicator Awards for standout conversations that educate, inspire, and empower families*.

The award-winning episodes featuring Alan Roach, the legendary voice heard across 18 Super Bowls, the Olympics, and some of the world’s biggest sporting events, alongside Red Grammer, the Grammy Award winning children’s artist known for creating music that inspires children, parents, and educators alike**.

In his episode, Roach shared insight into how he helped his own children find their voice, confidence, and individuality, offering lessons that resonated deeply with parents navigating childhood development and self-expression in today’s world.

Another winning episode, featuring Red Grammer, explored the importance of music in education and how creativity, rhythm, storytelling, and artistic expression can positively shape childhood learning and emotional growth.

The recognition also highlighted TOOTRiS Talks’ growing lineup of influential guests, including Jason Mraz, who joined the podcast to discuss the importance of music education, creative expression, and helping children build confidence and connection through the arts***.

“Parenting is one of the most meaningful responsibilities we will ever have, but it can also be one of the most challenging,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Parents can only truly thrive at work when they have a strong foundation at home. When we launched TOOTRiS Talks this year, our goal was to support families with real advice, trusted voices, and meaningful inspiration that could help parents raise confident, connected, resilient children. We are extremely proud to see TOOTRiS Talks recognized by both the Telly Awards and the Communicator Awards.”

Hosted by two-time Emmy Award winning journalist and TOOTRiS Communications Director Jeff McAdam, TOOTRiS Talks brings together celebrities, educators, musicians, athletes, parenting experts, and influential voices for engaging conversations centered around raising confident, creative, resilient children.

As TOOTRiS continues expanding its support for working parents nationwide, the podcast has become an extension of the company’s larger mission: helping families thrive both at home and at work.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s only real-time Child Care platform, home to more than 230,000 unique providers nationwide. TOOTRiS connects parents, providers, employers, and states through free technology that helps families find and afford care, supports providers with business tools, and enables employers to deliver meaningful Child Care Benefits

* -https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2026/branded-content/general-video-podcast/the-power-of-music-sparking-creativity-in-kids/356925/

** -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55afjmuazr4&feature=youtu.be

** -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d659MXkelJ8

*** -https://tootris.com/edu/blog/parents/turn-up-the-volume-how-music-helps-kids-shine-at-home-and-in-school/

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