TOOTRiS Launches First of Its Kind Cash Rewards Program for Child Care Providers

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

Delivering Big Cash Rewards on Every Enrollment, Investing Directly in Providers Nationwide

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care platform and the only platform to provide real-time access to more than 230,000 unique Child Care options nationwide, today announced the launch of its new Cash Rewards Program for Child Care providers. This industry first initiative puts up to 6% more into providers’ pockets on every enrollment, helping them earn more and keep more through the TOOTRiS platform.

“Child Care providers should not just be surviving, they should be thriving,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO and Founder of TOOTRiS. “Child Care providers are the backbone of our communities, supporting children and families every single day. This is TOOTRiS investing in them, putting meaningful dollars into their hands with every enrollment and creating real cash flow they can use where it matters most. When providers are stronger, entire communities are stronger.”

The program is being introduced at the 2026 NCCA & NECPA National Leadership Conference in Memphis, bringing together Child Care leaders from across the country to strengthen quality and shape the future of early childhood education.

“This is a meaningful step forward for Child Care providers across the country,” said Cindy Lehnhoff, Director of the National Child Care Association. “Providers play an essential role in supporting children and families every day, while balancing everything it takes to run a successful program. What makes this especially impactful is that it creates a true win-win, providers earn financial rewards for enrollments while using TOOTRiS’ free technology along the way, helping them run more efficient, sustainable programs.”

Why This Matters:

Child Care providers are navigating rising operating costs across nearly every part of their business. According to a recent NAEYC report, 91% of providers report increased costs for food and supplies, 68% face rising liability insurance, and 64% report higher staff wages. At the same time, many providers choose not to pass along all the costs to families, forcing them to absorb the difference.

The impact is real: a Stanford RAPID Survey Project found that 58% of Child Care providers had difficulty putting food on their own table in 2025.

TOOTRiS recognizes this reality and is stepping forward to help change it. By putting up to 6% more into providers’ pockets on every enrollment, TOOTRiS is creating a new pathway for providers to build stronger, more sustainable programs while improving their overall financial stability.

Cash Rewards Include:

• Up to 3% cash rewards on all tuition payments processed through TOOTRiS

• Savings of up to 3% in processing fees, with TOOTRiS covering 100% of credit card fees

• $100 referral bonus for every parent or provider who enrolls

TOTAL PROVIDER IMPACT:

≈ $720 in additional earnings and savings per enrollment, per year (based on $1,200 per month tuition)

TOOTRiS partners with employers nationwide to deliver Child Care Employee Benefits, including direct subsidies that help families afford care. These families come to TOOTRiS ready to search, compare, and enroll, creating a consistent pipeline of demand for providers.

Combined with a completely FREE, all-in-one platform that streamlines enrollments, payments, and operations, TOOTRiS equips providers with both the demand and the tools they need to grow.

TOOTRiS’ presence at this year’s conference underscores a shared commitment to supporting providers nationwide and advancing solutions that help programs succeed at every level.

Providers interested in signing up for Cash Rewards, visit: https://info.tootris.com/provider-rewards/

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems. Through its platform, TOOTRiS streamlines complex funding models — including subsidies, cost-sharing programs like Tri-Share, and employer benefits — into one integrated, transparent digital experience. With a network spanning more than 230,000 licensed providers, TOOTRiS helps strengthen local Child Care systems, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure more families can reliably find and afford quality care. For more information, visit www.tootris.com.

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