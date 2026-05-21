ADVANCED PREMEDIA SOLUTIONS FILES PATENT-PENDING APPLICATIONS FOR RANGEXT™ AI PACKAGING AUTOMATION PLATFORM

APS Files Two U.S. Provisional Utility Patent Applications Supporting Its Agentic AI Platform for Adobe Illustrator and Adaptive Packaging Production

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Premedia Solutions (APS), a technology innovator focused on packaging graphics and adaptive artwork production, today announced the filing of two U.S. provisional utility patent applications supporting RangeXT™, its agentic AI platform designed to operate directly within Adobe Illustrator.

The filings mark an important milestone in APS’s strategy to build scalable, defensible intellectual property in the rapidly emerging market for AI-powered packaging automation and intelligent creative production processes.

RangeXT bridges the gap between large language models (LLMs) and real-world production artwork, enabling designers, production artists, and packaging teams to work more intelligently inside Adobe Illustrator. Purpose-built for structured vector artwork environments, RangeXT supports CMYK and spot-color production requirements essential to packaging and print execution.

“Traditional packaging artwork production remains burdened by fragmented tools, manual intervention, offshore dependency, and processes that struggle to scale at modern market speeds,” said Marriott Winchester, CEO of Advanced Premedia Solutions. “RangeXT represents a complete reset. These filings reinforce our commitment to building differentiated technology that combines deep packaging expertise with agentic AI to transform adaptive artwork production.”

The provisional applications support APS’s broader intellectual property strategy across AI-assisted artwork production, adaptive packaging execution, structured task automation, brand-guideline-aware design intelligence, and vector-native creative production technologies.

“These filings are more than a legal milestone—they represent a strategic investment in long-term enterprise value,” Winchester added. “We believe the future belongs to companies that own differentiated process intelligence, not simply access to AI models.”

RangeXT is currently being demonstrated to select strategic partners, enterprise prospects, and early adopters seeking to modernize packaging production processes, accelerate speed-to-market, and reduce manual production complexity.

ABOUT ADVANCED PREMEDIA SOLUTIONS

Advanced Premedia Solutions (APS) develops agentic AI technologies that transform packaging graphics, adaptive artwork production, and creative production processes. Combining decades of packaging expertise with modern AI architecture, APS helps brands, agencies, and production teams accelerate speed-to-market, reduce operational complexity, and scale packaging execution more efficiently.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marriott Winchester, CEO

Advanced Premedia Solutions

2631 Housley Road, #1037

Annapolis, MD 21401

443-994-3096

marriott.winchester@advancedpremediasolutions.com

www.advancedpremediasolutions.com

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