APS launches RangeXT, the first Agentic AI platform in Adobe Illustrator for adaptive artwork automation.

RangeXT is an intelligent Adobe Illustrator extension that transforms adaptive artwork production through Agentic AI-driven prompts.

New AI-powered solution redefines how packaging and graphics teams create, adapt, and scale artwork across SKUs, markets, and production environments.

RangeXT, our agentic AI, helps with repetitive production work, accelerates adaptation, and keeps artwork moving from concept to print with unmatched speed.” — Marriott Winchester, CEO at Advanced Premedia Solutions

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Premedia Solutions today announced the launch of its groundbreaking agentic AI platform, the first of its kind to operate directly within Adobe Illustrator—bringing unprecedented speed, automation, and scalability to the adaptive art market.

Purpose-built for packaging and high-volume graphics production, RangeXT introduces intelligent AI agents that actively execute artwork tasks, moving beyond traditional tools that require constant manual input. By embedding directly into Adobe Illustrator, RangeXT enables designers and production teams to create, adapt, and finalize artwork without leaving their native environment.

Unlike static automation tools, RangeXT is designed to continuously evolve. Its modular architecture allows new skills, workflows, and production tools to be added over time—enabling organizations to expand the capabilities of their AI agents as business needs change. From new packaging formats to retailer requirements, localization workflows, and production rules, RangeXT becomes smarter and more valuable with every deployment.

“Adaptive artwork has long been constrained by manual processes, versioning complexity, and production bottlenecks,” said Marriott Winchester, CEO at Advanced Premedia Solutions. “RangeXT changes that. Our agentic AI doesn’t just assist in handling repetitive production work, accelerating adaptation, and keeping artwork moving from concept to printer with unmatched velocity”.

A New Standard for Adaptive Art

From multi-SKU packaging rollouts to global localization, RangeXT is designed to handle the most demanding artwork tasks. Its agentic architecture allows teams to:

• Automate artwork adaptation across formats, sizes, and product variations

• Streamline localization and regional versioning at scale

• Accelerate production timelines without disrupting creative processes

• Seamlessly deliver printer-ready files from within Adobe Illustrator

“RangeXT sits at the intersection of deep packaging domain expertise and true AI innovation,” Mr. Winchester continued. “We’ve built this platform with a clear understanding of the complexities behind high-volume artwork—multi-SKU versioning, localization at scale, and the precision required for print production. By embedding agentic AI directly within Adobe Illustrator, we’re enabling a fundamentally new way of working—where intelligent systems don’t just assist but actively execute and orchestrate the artwork process from concept through to printer-ready output.”

Unlike standalone AI tools, RangeXT integrates directly into existing design systems—bridging the gap between creative development and production execution. The result is a unified process in which AI agents coordinate tasks, reduce manual effort, and enable faster time-to-market.

Built for the Future of Packaging Production

As brands face increasing pressure to deliver more variants, faster launches, and localized packaging, the need for scalable, intelligent automation has never been greater. RangeXT addresses these challenges by introducing a new category of AI-driven processes—where software doesn’t just respond but actively manages and advances the artwork process.

With RangeXT, organizations can eliminate bottlenecks, increase throughput, and bring a new level of agility to packaging and graphics production.

Availability

RangeXT is now available for enterprise teams seeking to modernize their artwork processes in Adobe Illustrator.

For more information, visit www.advancedpremediasolutions.com or contact info@advancedpremediasolutions.com.

About RangeXT

RangeXT is an AI-powered platform transforming how packaging and graphic artwork are created and produced. By embedding agentic AI directly into design environments, RangeXT enables teams to automate complex tasks, scale production, and deliver high-quality artwork with speed and precision.

About Advanced Premedia Solutions

Advanced Premedia Solutions has deep domain expertise in packaging and production graphics and builds purpose-driven technologies that address the complexity of modern artwork systems. Its solutions enable global brands to accelerate production, manage high-volume variations, and maintain control across the entire packaging lifecycle.

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