ADOT expo panel highlights women in construction

Last week's ADOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Transportation Expo, themed "Road to Results: People, Projects and Progress," brought together more than 400 attendees ready to connect with industry leaders and explore project opportunities, build partnerships and make workforce connections.

The event, held in Mesa, highlighted key resources, programs and collaborative efforts designed to strengthen Arizona’s evolving transportation and construction workforce while supporting industry growth.

A highlight was the Women in Construction panel moderated by Kate Glantz, CEO of Move Over Bob. The discussion spotlighted trailblazing women shaping the transportation industry through workforce leadership, entrepreneurship and skilled trades expertise:

During the panel, Foster shared her perspective as a small business owner and woman in the skilled trades when it comes to recruiting and assessing talent. She reflected on her journey through a union apprenticeship program and her experience working as a foreman before launching her own certified DBE electric company in Arizona. “There is a shortage of skilled journeyman electricians and finding one that is willing to work for a small business is a win,“ Foster said. “Every single person matters, and treating them that way is the best thing I can offer as a small business.”

Before starting JP Electric, Foster spent six years traveling across 11 states performing commercial and industrial electrical work. Today, her company employs three International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) electricians and serves as an example of the growing diversity within the construction industry. Her story underscored the importance of expanding the perceptions of who belongs in the industry.

Murphy discussed the challenges and opportunities of leading a multigenerational workforce in the construction industry. In her role as Senior Director of People & Talent at Sunland Asphalt and Construction, she focuses on recruiting, developing and retaining employees while creating pathways into asphalt and construction careers.

She noted there is a “struggle in getting women to apply” and emphasized the importance of partnering with industry organizations like Building Women In Construction (BWiC) to engage women in construction to support the needs of today’s skilled trades workforce.

Sharp discussed her experience founding her construction company specializing in ground-up construction, while also leading Girls Can Build, her nonprofit dedicated to helping young women find their way into construction careers.

Reflecting on the industry’s progress, Sharp said, “When I first entered construction there were not a lot of resources available for me,” adding that 23 years ago she was one of only two women in her graduating Construction Management program at Arizona State University. Today, there are more than 30 women in the program, a sign of expanding opportunities for women in construction.

She also highlighted the work of her nonprofit, which hosts mentorship events every 30-60 days with construction, architectural, engineering and subcontracting firms to connect young professionals and students with industry leaders. Sharp emphasized that mentorship remains essential to building a stronger, more diverse workforce and helping guide the next generation into successful careers in construction.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists reflected on defining moments in their respective careers, lessons learned through leadership and the growing momentum for women across Arizona’s construction and transportation industries. The conversation offered both a realistic and inspiring perspective on owning a business, workforce development, industry opportunity and the increasing role women are playing in shaping the future of construction.

The 2026 ADOT DBE and Small Business Transportation Expo featured more than 50 exhibit tables, an Owners Panel and one-on-one matchmaking sessions connecting primes, buying agencies, DBEs and small businesses.

The event reinforced ADOT’s ongoing commitment to creating opportunity, strengthening partnerships, and supporting the next generation of Arizona’s transportation and construction workforce.

For more information about ADOT’s workforce development programs, tools and resources, please visit our Workforce Development Services webpage. To learn more about ADOT’s Small Business Services, please visit azdot.gov/dbe.

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NOTE: The author is ADOT's Small Business Services Program Manager.