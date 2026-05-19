ADOT completes first bridge for US 93 widening project near Wikieup

PHOENIX – Traffic is now using the first of two new bridges on a project to construct 4 miles of new divided four-lane highway along US 93 between the Phoenix area and Las Vegas.

The bridge over Cane Springs Wash represents one of the most visible signs of progress on an $50 million Arizona Department of Transportation project to widen what is now a two-lane segment of US 93 between Wikieup and Interstate 40. The project, which began in early 2025, is now 75% complete.

The 132-foot-long southbound bridge is the twin of another structure that’s expected to open in late 2026, once crews finish constructing the northbound roadway. The overall project, between mileposts 106-110, is expected to be complete in spring 2027.

The project, which is 13 miles north of Wikieup, also includes:

Removing the existing bridge over Cane Springs Wash at milepost 109 once traffic shifts to the new structures

Improving and/or installing drainage and sediment-control facilities, including culverts, pipes and ditches

Reconstructing the intersection turnout at Upper Trout Creek Road

Other projects are on the way for US 93 as part of ADOT’s long-term vision of providing four-lane divided highway all the way between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam:

Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 to widen a two-lane section of US 93 northwest of Wickenburg between mileposts 190-194. The 4-mile Vista Royale improvement project includes building a four-lane divided highway, a new frontage road and railroad bridge.

Construction is underway on a $106 million project creating a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman. The goal is eliminating delays that can occur there for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

In fall 2027, ADOT plans to start construction on a widening project between mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash.

Another project scheduled to start this year calls for adding passing lanes to US 93 between mileposts 171.5-173 and 175.5-177 in fiscal year 2026.

For more information on completed and planned US 93 corridor projects, please visit azdot.gov/us93. For information on all projects underway and planned in northwestern Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements. For more information on the US 93 Cane Springs project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/us93CaneSprings.