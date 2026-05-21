Saudi-UK Joint Venture to scale up intelliGEN linear generator manufacturing

The intelliGEN Linear Generators (Saudi Arabia) team with a Linear Generator

Pre-seed investment round complete

Linear Generators are set to clean up in this space, and intelliGEN is designed to meet the global surge in Linear Generator demand for decades to come.” — Sam Cockerill, CEO, intelliGEN Linear Generators

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK visit to kick off technology transfer for Linear Generator module manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, targeting industrial power generation, EV charging and data center applications across the Middle East and AfricaintelliGEN Linear Generators (Saudi Arabia) (“intelliGEN Saudi”) today announces the completion of its pre-seed funding round. The company has also entered into a manufacturing technology support and licence agreement with UK-based intelliGEN Group for volume manufacturing of intelliGEN Linear Generator modules incorporating technology developed by Libertine FPE in Sheffield (“Libertine”).A high-level delegation from Jummarah , intelliGEN Saudi’s lead pre-seed investor, met with the team at Libertine FPE to discuss pilot demonstration and knowledge transfer activities for module manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.intelliGEN Saudi is the commercialisation and module manufacturing partner for intelliGEN Linear Generator technology across its licensed territories in the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.The visit included Cranfield University, where the group saw an OpenFPE developer system being commissioned for operation on hydrogen later this month. intelliGEN Saudi is planning to support multiple OpenFPE developer system installations and pilot programmes in the Kingdom during 2026–28, ahead of manufacturing scale-up during 2028–30.The group then travelled to Sheffield to review the build of a second OpenFPE system destined for installation in Saudi Arabia as part of the manufacturing technology support and license agreement.A linear generator produces electricity from a precisely controlled flame-less reaction between fuel and air that drives magnets through the coils of a linear electrical machine without the mechanical complexity, exhaust emissions and inefficiencies of a conventional engine. The result is a clean, efficient, compact, dispatchable electrical power generator that can operate on natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and a wide range of other gas and liquid fuels.Nearly two thousand Linear Generators are already in commercial use in the US, powering a range of commercial and industrial applications.intelliGEN Group aims to halve the cost of Linear Generator products through exceptional power density, low-cost manufacturing methods and high-volume production of Linear Generator modules through its global supply chain and manufacturing partnerships.Quote — Dr. Fahd Aldohish, Chairman, Jummarah“The completion of the pre-seed round led by Jummarah in the KSA gives intelliGEN Saudi a launchpad from which to secure offtake customers and to attract further investment to establish the world’s first high-volume Linear Generator module manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. Our UK visit is the first of several reciprocal visits planned over the coming months to support knowledge transfer for our OpenFPE developer system installations, pre-commercial pilot programmes and manufacturing operations.”Quote — Sam Cockerill, CEO, intelliGEN Linear Generators (Group) Ltd"Electrical power demand is growing faster than grid build-out, and with the increase in intermittent renewable supply there is now a pressing need for more distributed, dispatchable generation. Data Center builders have already worked this out. Packaged power generation can deliver faster time to power than grid connections, gas turbines or SMR reactors. Linear Generators are set to clean up in this space, and intelliGEN is designed to meet the global surge in Linear Generator demand for decades to come. Cost effective Linear Generators will become one of the cornerstones of energy abundance built on solar, wind, battery storage and clean power from renewable fuels. We’re thrilled to be working with Solaiman and his team at Jummarah and intelliGEN Saudi who share this vision.”-Ends-About intelliGEN Linear Generators (Group) LtdintelliGEN technology is the result of over 50 engineer-years of development by Libertine FPE in Sheffield and is protected by over 40 granted patents. intelliGEN’s commercialisation is focussed on industrial power generation, EV charging and data center applications where the cost effectiveness and power density of intelliGEN’s Linear Generator technology – producing dispatchable power alongside solar, wind and battery technologies - is expected to offer the lowest levelized cost of energy.About intelliGEN SaudiintelliGEN Linear Generators (Saudi Arabia) was formed in 2025 as a licensed intelliGEN module manufacturing partner, and as the exclusive intelliGEN commercialisation partner for the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.About JummarahJummarah is a Saudi industrial development platform dedicated to advancing the Kingdom's discrete manufacturing sector by harnessing local natural resources, industrial infrastructure, and technical capabilities. Jummarah builds and develops ventures that establish robust supply chain networks, enable technology transfer, and accelerate Saudi Arabia's transition into advanced manufacturing, helping position the Kingdom as a globally competitive industrial and innovation hub.Media contactdavid.harold@libertine.co.uk+447889658527

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