Hemostemix $1,000,000 Private Placement

Hemostemix Inc. Announces $1,000,000 non brokered private placement of up to 20 Million Units at $0.05 each.

Hemostemix Inc. (OTCQB:HMTXF)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is pleased to announce that the Company is closing up to $1,000,000 of financing in tranches from the sale of Units at $0.05 each. Each Unit shall consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one half common share purchase warrant (“1/2 Warrant"), with each whole Warrant (2 x 1/2 Warrants) entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described below.If during any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the closing date of the Offering, the weighted average closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") is greater than or equal to $0.15 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.Certain directors of the Company may participate in the private placement, which would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the policies of the TSXV. The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the Offering was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves an interested party (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Offering, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.The proceeds of the financing are to be used for regulatory and filing fees associated with submissions to the Ministry of Health and Wellness of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and related Longevity and Regenerative Therapy Act (LARTA) review processes; production and manufacturing expenses associated with ACP-01 treatments; sales, marketing, patient acquisition, physician education, and commercialization initiatives; and for general working capital and corporate purposes. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply.About HemostemixHemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell ™ (ACP-01). ACP-01 is an investigational autologous stem cell therapy developed to support circulation in areas affected by ischemic disease. It is derived from a patient’s own blood and evaluated through structured clinical research. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, and appears clinically relevant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com For more information, please visit: Hemostemix Inc.Thomas Smeenk , CEO, 905-580-4170Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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