Dr. Desirée Cox Joins Hemostemix Board of Directors

Dr. Desiree Cox joins Hemostemix Board of Directors

Hemostemix Inc. (TSX:HEM)

Hemostemix represents a compelling regenerative medicine, vascular biology, and patient-centered innovation. I look forward to supporting Hemostemix as it advances its therapy.” — Dr. Desiree Cox

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM; OTCQB: HMTXF; FSE: 2VF0), the leading autologous stem cell company offering treatment to those who suffer from peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, vascular dementia, in The Bahamas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Desirée Cox to its Board of Directors.Dr. Cox joins Hemostemix at a pivotal time as the Company is commercializing ACP-01 ( VesCell ™) in The Bahamas, completing a commercial Phase I clinical trial using a basket protocol approach.“Dr. Cox brings a rare combination of scientific rigor, philosophical depth, ethical leadership, and global health policy experience,” said Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO of Hemostemix. “Her work at the intersection of medicine, ethics, regenerative medicine, and public policy has shaped The Bahamas into one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for ethically approved regenerative medicine. Her appointment strengthens Hemostemix’s commitment to scientific excellence, ethical governance, commercialization and global leadership in autologous regenerative medicine.”Dr. Cox stated: “Hemostemix’s ACP-01 platform represents a compelling convergence of regenerative medicine, vascular biology, and patient-centered innovation. I believe regenerative medicine will fundamentally reshape healthcare over the next several decades, and I look forward to supporting Hemostemix as it advances therapies aimed at restoring microvascular function, improving quality of life, and expanding responsible access to novel treatments.”About Dr. Desirée CoxDr. Desirée Cox (MD, MPhil, PhD) is a physician, scientist, philosopher, bioethicist, quantum chemist, and artist whose work spans medicine, ethics, public policy, regenerative medicine, and human flourishing.The first-born child of a barber and a secretary, Dr. Cox was raised with an unwavering belief in education and scholarship. Her mother enrolled her in a private school that consumed nearly two-thirds of the family income, telling the five-year-old Dr. Cox that she would one day attend university and must earn scholarships through discipline and academic excellence. At age fifteen, after reading a brochure describing University of Oxford as a place where the world’s leading intellectuals created new knowledge, she envisioned herself studying there and contributing globally to medicine and healthcare. Despite being ridiculed by peers for her ambitions, she pursued that vision relentlessly.Dr. Cox, a Rhodes Scholar, earned academic and professional distinctions from several of the world’s leading institutions, including McGill University (BSc), University of Oxford (MD, Rhodes Scholar), and University of Cambridge (MPhil, PhD). Dr. Cox has served as a leader in regenerative medicine ethics and governance in The Bahamas for more than a decade.She previously chaired the National Stem Cell Ethics Committee in The Bahamas and spearheaded the development of the ethical and legislative framework underpinning the country’s Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Act (“ LARTA ”), legislation designed to establish The Bahamas as a global center for regenerative medicine, longevity sciences, and responsible clinical innovation.Dr. Cox is the founder of HEALinc, is a global health innovation platform for the restoration of whole-person health and affordable global access to regenerative advanced longevity-enhancing lifestyle technologies, products and services.Her appointment reflects Hemostemix’s strategy of assembling globally recognized scientific, ethical, and regenerative medicine leadership, to commercializes VesCell™ (ACP-01).About HemostemixHemostemix Inc. is an autologous (patient's) stem cell therapy company focused on commercialization of VesCell™.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the appointment of Dr. Desiree Cox as a Director of Hemostemix Inc., and the treatment of conditions of ischemia in The Bahamas with Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01), in furtherance of sales of VesCell™ (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of treatments in The Bahamas. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Treating with VesCell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.