Compact shrubs, layered perennials, and clean foundation plantings instantly refresh curb appeal while reducing long-term maintenance. Low-maintenance walkway landscaping creates a welcoming first impression for guests while adding beauty and structure throughout the season. Pollinator-friendly perennials and ornamental grasses provide long-lasting seasonal color while supporting bees and butterflies.

Horticulture experts share low-maintenance landscaping ideas homeowners can use to quickly refresh front yards before summer gatherings begin.

Homeowners want beautiful curb appeal without creating more maintenance. The key is choosing plants that work smarter, not harder.” — Cheryl Jones, Owner of Greenwood Nursery.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer gatherings, graduation parties, and outdoor entertaining season approach, many homeowners are taking a fresh look at their properties and realizing their front yard landscaping feels tired, overgrown, or high maintenance.After a long winter — and with many homeowners avoiding expensive renovation projects — landscaping experts say more people are searching for simple, affordable ways to refresh outdoor spaces before guests begin arriving for the season.Fortunately, improving curb appeal does not require a major landscape overhaul or weeks of heavy work. By focusing on low-maintenance, problem-solving plants and simplifying outdated foundation beds, homeowners can dramatically improve how their property looks and feels in a single weekend.According to Cheryl Jones, a 48-year horticulture veteran and spokesperson for online plant grower Greenwood Nursery, one of the biggest mistakes homeowners make each spring is planting only for temporary color instead of long-term ease and structure.“Homeowners want beautiful curb appeal without creating more maintenance,” says Jones. “The key is choosing plants that work smarter, not harder. The best landscapes today are designed to stay attractive without constant trimming, watering, or replacing plants every season.”To quickly improve front yard landscaping before summer entertaining begins, gardening experts recommend focusing on three high-impact areas:Stop Letting Oversized Shrubs Take Over the Front of the HouseTraditional foundation shrubs often outgrow their space, block windows, and require constant pruning to stay under control. Instead, homeowners are increasingly choosing compact evergreen shrubs and naturally tidy varieties that maintain shape with minimal effort while still providing year-round structure.Replace High-Maintenance Flower Beds with Reliable ColorMany seasonal flower beds require continuous watering, deadheading, and replanting throughout the year. A more sustainable approach uses long-blooming perennials, ornamental grasses, and drought-tolerant plants that provide color, texture, and pollinator activity while returning reliably year after year.Pay Attention to the Walkway and Arrival AreasThe path leading to the front door creates a home’s first impression. Clean borders, low-growing groundcovers, fragrant herbs, and layered plantings around walkways can instantly make a property feel more welcoming and polished without requiring major landscaping changes.Simple additions like evergreen structure near the foundation, flowering perennials beside walkways, and low-maintenance groundcovers near front steps can dramatically change how a home feels when guests arrive.Many homeowners are also discovering the advantages of ordering plants directly from specialty growers, where plant selections are often fresher, healthier, and better suited for long-term success than picked-over seasonal inventory.For more landscaping ideas, low-maintenance plant selections, and educational gardening guides, visit Greenwood Nursery’s online Garden with Confidence Learning Center at https://www.greenwoodnursery.com/pages/learning-center About Greenwood NurseryFounded in 1978 in McMinnville, Tennessee, Greenwood Nursery is a national online plant nursery specializing in trees, shrubs, groundcovers, ornamental grasses, and perennials selected for practical, low-maintenance gardening success. Greenwood Nursery ships directly to homeowners, landscapers, and commercial projects throughout the United States and provides educational resources through its “Garden with Confidence” Learning Center.

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