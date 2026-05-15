Death of Curb Appeal: Greenwood Nursery’s ‘Welcome Home’ Movement Prioritizes Joy Over Neighbors

Welcome Home Garden Simple Welcome Home Garden Design

We’ve been told to garden for the neighbors, but your garden should be happy to see you. It’s the botanical equivalent of a wagging tail at the front door.” — Cheryl Jones, Owner of Greenwood Nursery.

MCMINNVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the American homeowner has been held captive by "Curb Appeal"—the expensive, high-maintenance practice of landscaping for people driving by at 30 miles per hour. Today, Greenwood Nursery is leading a counter-culture movement to reclaim the front yard. Introducing the " Welcome Home Garden ," a "no-BS" approach to landscaping designed exclusively for the person pulling into the driveway."We’ve been told to garden for the neighbors, but your garden should be happy to see you," says Cheryl Jones, owner of Greenwood Nursery, who has spent 48 years weeding out unnecessary complexity for her customers. "A Welcome Home Garden is the botanical equivalent of a wagging tail at the front door. It’s about creating a personal sanctuary that rewards you the moment you shift into park".The "No-BS" PhilosophyPart of the newly released learning series, Welcome Home: A Simple Guide to Gardening with Confidence, this concept strips away the overwhelming "rules" of traditional landscape design. Jones’s strategy focuses on Establishment Success—selecting a limited number of easy-care, high-impact plants that thrive without a degree in horticulture.The movement centers on three "Arrival View" pillars:• Tactile & Sensory Engagement: Using fragrant lavender or soft-textured hydrangeas along walkways to engage the senses immediately.• The One-and-Done Investment: Utilizing low-maintenance groundcovers that "naturally fill in," eliminating the recurring costs of annual mulching and chemical fertilizers.• Personal Connection: Choosing plants that bring the homeowner joy, rather than following a rigid, sterile neighborhood plan.Regional Resilience for the North and MidwestWhile based in Tennessee, Greenwood Nursery’s "Welcome Home" movement is designed for the "judicious" homeowner in the Northeast and Midwest who faces intense seasonal shifts. The guide prioritizes winter-hardy varieties like boxwood and pollinator-friendly perennials that survive harsh northern winters to provide a reliable "Welcome Home" every spring."Homeowners are maintenance-exhausted," Jones explains. "They don't want a second job; they want a retreat. By focusing on a few plants in the right places, anyone can create a space that feels like a hug at the end of a long day".QUICK REFERENCE: 3 STEPS TO A "WELCOME HOME" GARDEN• The 5-Foot Rule: Focus your budget and energy only on the 5 feet surrounding your primary entrance and walkway.• Fire the Mower: Replace high-maintenance turf in these areas with "One-and-Done" groundcovers like Vinca Minor or Pachysandra to slash annual costs.• Sensory Stacking: Choose at least one fragrant plant (like Lavender) and one tactile plant (like Hydrangea) to create an immediate "mood shift" when you arrive home.###About Greenwood NurseryEstablished in 1978, Greenwood Nursery is a trusted online authority for quality plants shipped directly to homeowners across the United States. With nearly 50 years of experience, owner Cheryl Jones continues her mission to help customers "Garden with Confidence" by providing simple, problem-centric solutions for the modern landscape.Visit the Learning Center to download the guide: https://www.greenwoodnursery.com/pages/learning-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.