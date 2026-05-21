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VBPD Makes Arrest in 40-Year-Old Cold Case

Virginia Beach, Va. — On May 18, 2026, officers arrested 66-year-old Charles Berry for the rape and murder of 22-year-old Roberta Walls on May 15, 1986. This landmark arrest is a coordinated effort of the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), the Virginia State Police, the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia, the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, and the Newington Police Department in Connecticut.

Walls’ body was found in a field in the 1000 block of Ferry Plantation Drive in Virginia Beach at 6:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined Walls had been stabbed multiple times and was sexually assaulted. Despite the tireless efforts of VBPD investigators, the case was eventually handed off to the Cold Case Unit.

In 2001, detectives developed a DNA profile through the Virginia Department of Forensic Science. The DNA was entered into the National DNA databank.

In 2017, Virginia Beach Police sent the DNA from the 1986 crime scene to a lab in Northern Virginia. The lab created a composite photo of the killer.

The case gained momentum with the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) provided by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General. Through persistent investigation and breakthroughs in forensic technology, detectives were able to link Berry’s DNA to evidence found at the crime scene.

“The evidence had not been tested since 1986, and a direct DNA comparison ultimately identified Charles Berry as the source of the DNA profile generated in 2001,” said Captain Michele Wyatt, VBPD Detective Bureau. “While it was an egregious event, there is joy in finally finding an answer.”

“The legacy of this investigation, the tenacity of 40 years in the making and the years proceeding, is an example of Virginia Beach Police Department’s dedication to Roberta Walls’ memory and to all victims of crime,” said Deputy Chief Jeffrey Wilkerson.

The Newington Police Department made the arrest of Berry. He is being held on a $10 million bond in Connecticut, and the extradition process is currently pending. Berry will be transferred to Virginia Beach City Jail once completed.

Walls was last seen alive on the way to hang out with friends. She was a vibrant young woman with deep ties to the Virginia Beach community and was known for her kindness and compassion. She had a promising future ahead of her and had close relationships with her family and friends.

“The Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has helped bring closure to a decades-long investigation, proving to be a crucial tool in the fight for justice. I’m proud of the dedication and close collaboration between the Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police, and SAKI that brought this cold case to a just resolution,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “My office will continue to provide every resource available to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth and work to support sexual assault victims, always.”

Critical breakthroughs in this case were only possible because of advancements in forensic science, long-standing police work, and state funding. The Virginia Beach Police Department remains committed to bringing justice for all families impacted by homicide, no matter how long it takes.

“There are families and loved ones in this community that have not yet received the closure and the justice that they deserve,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate, VBPD. “For those families, there is hope for the future, and we want families to know our team is not giving up on them.”

Additional support for this investigation was provided by Virginia State Police agents; analysts from the Strategic and Tactical Intelligence Directorate (STID), the Violent Crime Analytical Support Team (VCAST), the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service; and Parabon NanoLabs.

(Note: The charges mentioned in this press release are accusations, and the arrested individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.)

Published on: May 21, 2026

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