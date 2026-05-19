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Attorney General Jay Jones Joins Coalition Opposing EPA’s Proposal to Gut National Limits on Toxic Ethylene Oxide Pollution

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jay Jones today joined a coalition of attorneys general opposing a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to repeal national emission standards for ethylene oxide (EtO) used by commercial sterilization facilities. According to the EPA’s own assessment, EtO is a known human carcinogen and among the most toxic pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act.

“The Commonwealth takes pride in being home to a diverse landscape and Virginians are united in our urgency to protect our air, land, and sea. This proposal puts the health of the people and our air in harm’s way,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Virginians will not turn a blind eye as the Trump administration continues to ignore science and endanger the health of our communities. We urge the Trump administration and the EPA to keep this critical standard in place.”

In 2024, the EPA improved old regulations on EtO, taking into account updated scientific evidence showing EtO emissions are far more harmful than previously recognized. Among other improvements, the 2024 updates required the complete capture of EtO at sterilizer facilities that use it, major reductions to EtO pollution and continuous emissions monitoring at regulated facilities. The Trump administration is now proposing to dismantle the updated EtO limits and return to the old regulations.

In their comments, Attorney General Jones and the coalition argue that the EPA’s new proposal unlawfully ignores decades of scientific progress and improved understanding of the health risks from EtO pollution.

Long-term cumulative exposure, even to very small amounts of EtO, significantly increases the risk of developing certain types of cancers. Researchers for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that workers from 13 sterilizer facilities who participated in a study of EtO’s health effects suffered higher rates of breast cancer and lymphomas. A follow-up study on the female workers found that cumulative exposure to EtO was associated with elevated rates of breast cancer mortality, with workers who were exposed to the highest EtO levels dying at three times the rate of their unexposed peers.

Short-term exposure to high levels of EtO can cause memory loss, headaches, dizziness, numbness and other neurological impacts, as well as respiratory, eye and skin irritation. Children are especially vulnerable to EtO, which can cause DNA mutations. Analysis from the EPA also found that commercial sterilizers emitting EtO disproportionately impose adverse health effects on communities of color, low-income populations and indigenous peoples.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul led the coalition. Joining Attorneys General Jones and Raoul in submitting the letter are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont.

Published on: May 19, 2026

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