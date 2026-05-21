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At its May 6 meeting, the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund (POAB) approved a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)—the maximum increase permitted under current law.

The adjustment will take effect July 1, 2026, and will apply to both current and future retirees, providing meaningful financial support to all members.

As a result of this increase, the benefit multiplier will rise from $30.00 to $30.45. This adjustment is projected to add approximately $1.576 million annually to total benefit payments, reinforcing the Fund’s ongoing commitment to preserving the value of retirement benefits.

Looking ahead, provisions included in Senate Bill 285 (SB 285) will provide greater flexibility beginning in 2027, allowing the Board to respond more effectively to changing economic conditions when considering future adjustments.

Retirees will see the updated benefit amount reflected in their payment issued on July 28, 2026.

Retirees who wish to adjust their federal or state tax withholding in response to this increase should complete the Income Tax Withholding Change Form (PDF, 245.73 KB) and return it to the Fund as soon as possible. Submission options include: