1210 Headquarters

The Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia (POAB) is proud to announce the relocation of its office to 1210 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224. The move, completed on April 22, 2026, allows POAB to better accommodate its growing staff while remaining conveniently located next door to its previous office.

This move also allows POAB to better accommodate its growing staff, providing additional space to support our mission.

While our address has changed, our commitment to serving Georgia’s law enforcement community remains unwavering. All operations continue as normal, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our new space.

Dedication of the New Headquarters

POAB Headquarters Dedication.jpg

On May 6, 2026, during the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting, the POAB Board and staff welcomed fund partners and friends to the new headquarters for a special dedication ceremony.

Just prior to the start of the event, the Board revealed that the building would be officially dedicated in honor of Executive Director Paul Homer Bryson, recognizing his outstanding leadership and lasting contributions to the Fund and Georgia’s law enforcement community.

The announcement—kept a surprise until that moment—made the occasion especially meaningful for Homer and all in attendance. The ceremony included remarks from Board leadership, a formal naming resolution and proclamation, and reflections on Homer's distinguished and longstanding service to the Fund.

Homer’s family, including his wife, Lisa Bryson, and other loved ones, were in attendance to share in the occasion, making the celebration both personal and memorable.

Moving Forward

This new location represents an exciting step forward for POAB, supporting both current operations and future growth. The dedication of the building stands as a lasting tribute to Homer Bryson’s leadership, integrity, and commitment to those we serve.

We look forward to continuing our mission from our new headquarters and remain dedicated to supporting Georgia’s peace officers and their families.