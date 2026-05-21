Paul W. Swaney III Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul W. Swaney III, Founder and Managing Partner of Swaney Group Capital, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how disciplined operational transformation and structured investment frameworks can drive measurable performance improvements in complex industrial and healthcare manufacturing businesses.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In this episode, Swaney explores how operational rigor, data-driven execution systems, and disciplined deal diligence can unlock long-term value creation in lower middle market private equity, and how leaders can improve throughput, productivity, and capital efficiency through structured operating systems.Paul’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/paul-w-swaney-iii

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