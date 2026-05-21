AB Vassilopoulos Deploys 25 Gausium Autonomous Cleaning Robots Across Greece — First Large-Scale Retail Rollout

Gausium Omnie robot at an AB Vassilopoulos supermarket, Greece Gausium Phantas robot at an AB Vassilopoulos surpermarket, Greece

Greece's first large-scale rollout of robotic cleaning technology delivers a 20% reduction in manual floor cleaning time across the nationwide chain.

ATHENS, GREECE, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, today announced the successful nationwide deployment of 25 cleaning robots at AB Vassilopoulos, one of Greece's most recognized supermarket brands and a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize. Delivered in partnership with Gerobo International, a leading provider of robotic automation and cobotics solutions in Greece, the rollout marks the first large-scale implementation of robotic cleaning technology in the Greek supermarket sector — a landmark moment for organized retail and the digital transformation of facility management in the country.

Carried out between January and May 2026, the deployment comprises 9 Gausium Omnie autonomous scrubbers and 16 Gausium Phantas S1 Pro compact cleaning robots, each paired with a Gausium workstation, across AB Vassilopoulos's nationwide store network.

Meeting Greece's Most Demanding Retail Hygiene Challenge

With an extensive network of more than 600 stores nationwide and a strong e-commerce presence through AB Eshop, AB Vassilopoulos serves millions of Greek households every week. Maintaining consistently high standards of hygiene and cleanliness across such a large store network is a demanding operational challenge — supermarket floors endure continuous foot traffic, shopping cart wear, and frequent spills throughout the day, while manual cleaning is inherently limited to specific shifts and hours.

Beyond pure operational efficiency, AB Vassilopoulos also sought to strengthen its brand image through visible modernization of in-store operations, reinforcing its position as an innovation leader in Greek retail. The company needed a technology-driven solution capable of delivering consistent daily cleaning quality at scale while freeing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as customer service.

A Cobotics Approach Tailored for Supermarket Environments

AB Vassilopoulos selected Gausium based on Gerobo International's deployment expertise and after-sales support, Gausium's AI-powered cleaning technology, the autonomous Workstation capabilities, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement. The deployment was managed under Gerobo's cobotics philosophy, in which autonomous robots and human teams work together in complete harmony.

Gausium Omnie is Gausium's advanced autonomous floor scrubber, purpose-built for complex, high-traffic environments. Powered by 3D LiDAR with full 360° coverage and a panoramic camera system, Omnie delivers centimeter-accurate navigation and real-time obstacle avoidance — enabling it to operate safely alongside shoppers, staff, and shopping carts in busy retail aisles. The robot integrates scrubbing, sweeping, and dust mopping in a single unit with a 780 mm cleaning width and a 33L clean water tank for extended autonomous operation. Its AI-powered Spot Cleaning mode intelligently identifies and targets both dry and wet waste on the floor, ensuring precision cleaning rather than rigid pre-programmed routes.

Gausium Phantas S1 Pro is the compact, all-in-one commercial cleaning robot, engineered for narrow aisles, tight corners, and the everyday layout constraints of supermarket environments. It combines sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and drying in a single pass. Paired with the Gausium Workstation, each Phantas unit can autonomously dock, refill clean water, drain wastewater, and recharge — enabling true around-the-clock operation without manual intervention.

Measurable Results Across the Nationwide Store Network

The deployment has delivered meaningful improvements across multiple dimensions of AB Vassilopoulos's daily store operations:

- 20% Reduction in Manual Floor Cleaning Time — Reclaimed staff hours have been redirected to the rooms and areas that need the most attention, raising overall cleaning quality without adding headcount.

- Consistent Cleaning Quality — Autonomous operation ensures uniform floor cleanliness regardless of shift changes, peak hours, or store location.

- Reduced Resource Consumption — Efficient cleaning systems and intelligent path planning help lower energy and water usage, supporting AB Vassilopoulos's sustainability goals.

- Data-Driven Operations — The Gausium cloud platform provides real-time cleaning statistics, remote operation control, and performance analytics across all stores.

- Optimized Workforce Allocation — With robots handling routine floor maintenance, store personnel can dedicate more time to customer-facing activities. Both employees and customers report an improved perception of in-store cleanliness.

“We reduced the time spent on manual floor cleaning by 20%. The cleaning staff now spend more time looking after the rooms and areas that require the most attention, improving cleaning quality. The way in which employees and consumers perceive the cleanliness of the store has improved — the floor looks cleaner.”

— Petros Roussos, Strategic Sourcing Manager, AB Vassilopoulos

A Purpose-Built Solution for the Retail Industry

Gausium's autonomous cleaning portfolio is designed specifically to address the operational realities of modern retail: labor shortages and high turnover among cleaning staff, sustained pressure to reduce operating costs, ever-rising hygiene standards, and the relentless focus on consumer experience that drives store traffic and brand loyalty. Supermarkets and shopping centers present a uniquely demanding environment — heavy foot traffic, ever-changing site layouts, narrow aisles, and escalator edges all require robots that can navigate intelligently and operate safely around people.

With a comprehensive lineup including the Phantas, PhanShop, Omnie, Beetle, Mira and Marvel, Gausium provides retailers with a tailored solution for every store format and floor type. The platform helps retailers multiply cleaning productivity, solve cleaning staffing challenges, cut operating costs, meet sustainability development goals, and reinforce a healthy and safe brand image — all while preserving a comfortable shopping environment for customers.

A Growing Global Footprint in Retail

The AB Vassilopoulos deployment joins a rapidly expanding list of major international retail chains that have chosen Gausium as their autonomous cleaning partner. Prominent global retail success cases include:

Carrefour — 45 stores, France

Auchan — 25 stores, France

Rossmann — 200+ stores, Germany

Makro — 80 stores, Thailand

Albert — 66 stores, Czech Republic

Delhaize Maxi — 30+ stores, Serbia

Mömax — 20+ stores, Austria

Together with deployments at retailers such as REMA 1000 (Denmark), Edeka (Germany), ELVI (Latvia), IKI (Lithuania), EUROSPAR (Austria) and Prisma Hypermarkets, these case studies underscore Gausium's leadership position in the global retail cleaning robotics market.

Looking Ahead

The AB Vassilopoulos collaboration represents a new chapter for organized retail in Greece. For the first time, autonomous cleaning technology is being deployed at scale across a major supermarket network, paving the way for broader adoption of robotic solutions in everyday consumer environments. As the deployment matures, AB Vassilopoulos, Gerobo International, and Gausium aim to expand the program and explore additional applications of collaborative robotics across the store network.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers one of the world's most comprehensive portfolios of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives. Learn more at https://gausium.com.

About Gerobo International

Gerobo International is a provider of robotic automation solutions specializing in Robotics, Cobotics, AMRs, service robots, AI drone solutions, and cyber security. The company delivers high-standard solutions across industry, logistics, healthcare, shipping, and HoReCa sectors. Guided by the motto “People First, Robots Next!”, Gerobo is driven by developments in Smart Cities automation, Industry 4.0 & 5.0, 5G technology, and human-collaborative interaction with robotics and IoT. Learn more at www.gerobo.eu.

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