Pristine Market Insights 2026 - GLOBAL FLOOR SCRUBBER MARKET REVENUE SHARE % IN 2024 Gausium Autonomous Cleaning Robots Portfolio 2026

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pristine Market Insights has released its 2024 Global Floor Scrubber Market Share Report, offering a clear view of how the commercial cleaning industry is taking shape. Established equipment manufacturers continue to dominate the broader market, with Tennant, Kärcher, Nilfisk and Hako together accounting for 44.2% of global share. At the same time, a new generation of competitors built around automation and unmanned operation is rising quickly and reshaping the industry. Within that shift, Gausium has emerged as the world's leading brand in the dedicated commercial cleaning robot category, guiding the industry into its next chapter of full-scenario, autonomous cleaning.

Breaking Through: Competing and Winning in a Market Dominated by Global Giants

According to Pristine Market Insights, the global commercial cleaning equipment market has long been led by established European and American firms. But as demand surges across commercial real estate, logistics and warehousing, and transportation hubs — driven by the need for greater cleaning efficiency and lower labor costs — manual cleaning and semi-automated equipment are increasingly falling short of modern operational requirements. Intelligent, unmanned cleaning solutions are now the primary growth engine of the market. The International Data Corporation (IDC) report Worldwide Commercial Cleaning Robot Market Shares, 2024 puts the global commercial cleaning robot market at US$744 million in 2024, projected to reach US$1.967 billion by 2031 — a compound annual growth rate of 15.1%.

Gausium read this trend early and entered the market with a "robotics-plus-cleaning" model that broke through the technology and distribution barriers built up by incumbent players. Unlike traditional floor scrubbers, which perform a single cleaning function, Gausium's commercial cleaning robots run on the company's proprietary full-scenario autonomous navigation technology, completing the entire workflow — mapping, route planning, cleaning, obstacle avoidance, and self-recharging — without human intervention. The robots are designed to operate across complex environments, from office buildings and factories to shopping centers and airports, addressing long-standing pain points around manual operation, limited adaptability, and high management overhead.

On the strength of its product portfolio, Gausium has built a global service network. IDC data show the company captured 12.9% of global shipments in the dedicated commercial cleaning robot category in 2024, ranking first worldwide. Its robots are deployed in more than 70 countries and regions across six continents and over 350 cities, serving more than 6,500 customers. Reference deployments include Singapore Changi Airport, Heathrow Airport, Madrid Metro, Rossmann supermarkets in Germany, Kyushu Railway in Japan, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Wanda commercial complexes, and more.

Defining What Comes Next in Commercial Cleaning

The Pristine Market Insights report identifies three directions shaping growth among new entrants: automation and intelligence, expansion into lower-tier regional markets, and customization for specialized environments. On the traditional side, Chinese floor-scrubber manufacturers such as Gadlee have gained ground in the mid- and low-end of the Asia-Pacific market on the strength of price-to-performance. In the robotics segment, the rise of companies like Avidbots confirms that automation is fundamentally reshaping the competitive landscape. Gausium has been ahead of this curve for some time, using technology innovation to push the industry into a new phase defined by autonomy, scenario-specific design, and digital management.

Technology That Builds Defensible Advantages

Gausium has developed a proprietary full-stack technology engine for mobile robotics across all scenarios, with an R&D lead of roughly four to five years over peers. Its multi-sensor fusion navigation enables centimeter-level positioning and dynamic obstacle avoidance, allowing the robots to operate reliably even in high-traffic public environments. Cleaning-path optimization algorithms, informed by large-scale data, adjust operating modes in real time to suit each environment — improving cleaning efficiency by more than 3x compared with manual labor and reducing operating costs by 50%. After deploying 50 Gausium cleaning robots, Shanghai Pudong International Airport cut its cleaning labor costs by 60% and was able to clean dynamically between flight arrivals and departures.

A Full-Scenario Product Lineup

From small retail spaces of five hundred square meters to logistics parks of several hundred thousand square meters, Gausium has built a portfolio of cleaning robots covering scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-pushing applications. The lineup includes the Phantas, Vacuum 40, Omnie, Scrubber 75, Beetle, Mira and Marvel, each tuned for the floor types and operational complexity of its target environment. According to Global Info Research, Gausium holds more than 50% market share in premium domestic commercial settings in China, including airports, tier-one hospitals, and large shopping malls.

Digital Management for Operational Visibility

Through the Gausium cloud platform, customers can monitor robots in real time, generate cleaning reports, and dispatch equipment remotely — bringing full digital oversight to a function that has historically been hard to quantify, audit, or optimize.

Gausium's rise has not only opened up a market long held by legacy equipment brands; it is also pushing the industry from selling hardware to delivering intelligent cleaning solutions, injecting fresh momentum into commercial cleaning worldwide.

Looking Ahead: Chinese Innovation in the Service of Global Cleaning

Regionally, North America and Europe remain the core markets, while Asia-Pacific — and Chinese manufacturers in particular — are gaining share in the mid-market and in automation, supported by competitive pricing and rapid technical iteration. On technology, the rankings make clear that robotics players such as Gausium have moved into the mainstream, and automation and intelligence will be the principal drivers of share growth going forward. By segment, traditional incumbents continue to lead in heavy industry and large-scale commercial environments, while newer entrants focus on smaller commercial sites, regional markets, and specialized scenarios — a pattern of differentiated competition that is likely to converge over time.

As global labor costs rise and enterprises accelerate digital transformation, commercial cleaning robots will continue to gain penetration, and competition will shift from hardware alone to a broader contest across technology, service, and ecosystem. As the leading brand in the dedicated commercial cleaning robot category, Gausium will continue to invest in innovation and expand its global service network, delivering smarter, more efficient, and more adaptable cleaning solutions to enterprise customers worldwide — and helping move the industry toward an unmanned, intelligent, and sustainable future.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

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