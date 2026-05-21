New Report Predicts How AI Agents Will Transform Advertising Operations

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AI agents could reduce repetitive ad ops work, but most agencies still want humans approving major campaign decisions

Adding AI agents isn’t just another software update. It’s about building systems that understand context and can complete multi-step tasks that used to be split across different teams and tools.” — Sergii Gorpynich, CTO and co-founder of Star

SUNNYVALE , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from global technology consultancy Star Understanding Multi-Agent Media Operations , explores how AI agents are starting to reshape campaign operations inside agencies, media teams and adtech platforms.The report looks at why repetitive operational work is becoming a major target for AI, why companies are introducing agents cautiously, and why different systems across advertising still struggle to work together.According to the report, the advertising industry is moving beyond older automation systems that follow fixed rules and toward AI agents that can adapt, make recommendations and complete more complex operational tasks across campaigns.“Adding AI agents isn’t just another software update,” said Sergii Gorpynich, CTO & co-founder of Star. “It’s about building systems that understand context and can complete multi-step tasks that used to be split across different teams and tools.”Five emerging trends identified in the report include:- Agencies moving beyond basic automation into AI-assisted campaign operations- Companies starting with smaller AI deployments before expanding across operations- Humans remaining responsible for approving major campaign decisions- Growing pressure for different AI systems and platforms to work together- Teams shifting away from repetitive operational work toward oversight and strategyThe report highlights a growing problem across the advertising industry: many AI systems still do not communicate properly with one another. Agencies, publishers and adtech companies often operate across fragmented systems, making it difficult to create fully connected AI-driven operations.Emerging standards such as AdCP are designed to help solve this problem by allowing AI systems representing advertisers, agencies and publishers to exchange information and negotiate media transactions directly.At the same time, the report warns that giving AI systems more operational responsibility will require stronger governance. Agencies will need clearer rules around how AI systems behave, how decisions are tracked and how teams intervene when something goes wrong.The report also argues that one of the biggest opportunities for AI agents is reducing the amount of repetitive work still involved in campaign operations today. Ad ops teams continue to spend large amounts of time fixing pacing issues, checking delivery spreadsheets and moving information between systems.AI agents are increasingly being introduced to handle these operational tasks so teams can spend more time on strategy, creative work and client relationships.Rather than replacing existing systems overnight, most companies are layering AI tools into the software they already use. Agencies are starting small by testing AI agents on specific operational tasks before expanding them into more complex areas of campaign management.“The industry simply does not trust fully autonomous systems yet,” said Gorpynich. “Right now, AI acts more like an operational assistant. It can suggest optimizations or flag issues, but most agencies still want humans approving major decisions.”“Humans will stay in charge of strategy and trust, while agents handle the heavy lifting,” Gorpynich added.Download Understanding Multi-Agent Media Operations to learn how AI agents are beginning to reshape advertising operations

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