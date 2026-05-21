Changes are coming to the lawyer advertisement filing system

Online filing system is anticipated to go live this summer

Following last year’s move to a paperless advertisement opinion system, more changes to the review process for lawyer advertisements are on the way.

In accordance with the proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, the advertisement filing fee will increase for the first time in 20 years.

These increases will return the program to cost-neutrality and are consistent with Rule 4-7.19 of the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar which provides that the fees should “offset the cost of evaluation and review of advertisements submitted under these rules and the cost of enforcing these rules[.]”

If approved by the Florida Supreme Court, the filing fees will increase on July 1 to $250 for advertisements filed at least 20 days in advance of the intended use and $750 for advertisements that are late-filed.

Fortunately, the advertisement filing and opinion process will also become faster and more transparent.

In July, The Florida Bar anticipates the launch of its new online advertisement filing system. Once implemented, lawyers will be able to submit new advertisements for review via their member profile and view the status of current and former advertisement submissions. This process should eliminate mailing delays and members will be able to immediately confirm receipt of their submissions and review their filing for accuracy.

Recent advertisement filers will receive additional updates regarding changes to the advertisement filing system via their Bar profile email address.

Finally, you can also find updates on The Florida Bar’s Advertising Regulating and Information webpage at www.floridabar.org/ethics/etad/.