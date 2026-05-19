Bay County to hold Memorial Day Observance

Bay County Veterans Services will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony and wreath laying at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2403 Harrison Avenue.

The event, held in partnership with the Bay County Board of County Commissioners and the Bay County Veterans Council, honors U.S. service members who died while serving in the military. Speakers from local military bases and veterans’ organizations are scheduled to participate. The ceremony will conclude by 11 a.m.

“This ceremony gives our community the opportunity to come together and recognize the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country,” said Bay County Veterans Services Division Manager Anthony Workman. “We encourage everyone to pause and reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day.”

Bay County Veterans Services assists veterans and their families in applying for benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as local programs. The office also helps families access survivor benefits and works with outreach programs to connect veterans to housing and support services.

In addition to the Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Services organizes the county’s Veterans Day Parade each year in November.

The public is invited to attend the May 25 ceremony. Those who are unable to do so are encouraged to take time on Memorial Day to remember the heroes who died in service to our nation.