Bay County Mosquito Control encourages residents to help prevent mosquito breeding this summer

Summer in Bay County means sunshine, outdoor fun and community events, but it is also peak mosquito season. Bay County Mosquito Control reminds residents that mosquito prevention starts at home.

Most mosquitoes do not travel far from where they hatch, meaning many infestations originate in backyards. Identifying and eliminating standing water around your property can greatly reduce mosquito populations and help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

“While the recent rain is beneficial for Bay County, it also leaves behind standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” said Eric Cope, division manager for Bay County Mosquito Control. “Residents should take a few minutes to walk around their property and remove any standing water they find. Even small amounts of water in items like flower pots, buckets, gutters, or toys can quickly become breeding sites for mosquitoes.”

Residents are encouraged to check for and remove the following common mosquito breeding sites:

Tires left on the property

Tire swings and children's toys

Bird baths and pet dishes

Tarps covering equipment or materials

Clogged rain gutters

Abandoned or untreated swimming pools

Flower pots with saucers

Boats and jet skis that collect rainwater

Bay County continues to monitor concerns related to the Zika virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. These species thrive in containers and are commonly found near human habitats. They are active during the day and rest at night, making traditional nighttime spraying less effective against them.

To reduce mosquito exposure and risk of illness, Bay County Mosquito Control reminds residents to follow the “5 D’s” of prevention:

Dusk and dawn – Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear long sleeves, pants and other protective clothing.

DEET – Use EPA-approved repellents that contain DEET.

Drain – Remove standing water around your home.

Defend – Take steps to mosquito-proof your home and yard.

The Florida Department of Health and Bay County Mosquito Control work closely with local, state and federal partners to monitor mosquito activity and the potential spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

Mosquito-borne illnesses are preventable. With help from the community, Bay County residents and visitors can enjoy a safe and healthy summer outdoors.