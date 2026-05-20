Updated Photos: Suspects Sought in Navy Yard Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an assault that occurred at the Chipotle in Navy Yard.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 8:41 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received a call for a large fight inside of the Chipotle in the 1200 block of First Street, SE. MPD members were already deployed in the area to monitor a large group and arrived on scene within one minute of the call. The officers were advised that the individuals involved in the fight had already fled the location. Witnesses reported one group of juveniles were inside of the establishment when another group entered, and a fight broke out immediately. Both groups fled prior to officer’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

Four of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Three additional suspects were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000. In partnership with MPD, the FBI is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the unknown subjects, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $6000.

CCN: 26066893

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