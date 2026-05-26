Forgeway Golf Releases Performance Data From 100,000 Mid-Handicap Golfers

The Forgeway DFS Core during course testing. Built by a team of MIT-trained engineers for moderate swing speeds and real-world play.

MIT-trained engineers built a ball for real golfers, not tour pros. Customers report 12 to 23 extra yards and 67% less side spin. 100,000 now play it.

Most golf balls force you to choose between distance and feel. The Dual-Flex Core gives you both. The ball was engineered for how real golfers actually play.” — Forgeway Engineering Team

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forgeway Golf has released new performance data from more than 100,000 customers. The direct-to-consumer brand, built by a team of MIT-trained engineers, set out to answer a question the industry has not addressed: do today's golf balls really work for the average player?The data suggests they do not.Most major golf balls are built for swing speeds of 110 to 120 mph and near-perfect contact. The average golfer swings between 80 and 100 mph and rarely catches the center of the clubface on every shot. That gap shows up in the numbers. Forgeway was created by three engineers who met at MIT. All three played golf. None of them liked how their misses got punished by the balls on the market. So they spent three years building a new one. No outside investors. No tour staff. Just engineers solving a problem they had themselves.The result is the Dual-Flex Stability Core, or DFS Core. Most golf balls are built around a single uniform core. Forgeway's design uses two layers that react differently based on how the ball is hit. A softer inner layer compresses on full shots and returns more energy through the ball. A firmer outer layer resists twisting on off-center strikes, which cuts down on side spin - the cause of hooks and slices."Most golf balls force you to choose between distance and feel," said a Forgeway spokesperson. "The Dual-Flex Core gives you both."The customer numbers point in the same direction. Golfers playing the DFS Core report an average gain of 12 to 23 yards. Off-center strikes produce 67 percent less side spin compared with tour-style golf balls. The ball is USGA conforming and legal for tournament play.The brand carries a 4.8 out of 5 rating from more than 1,500 customer reviews. Every order is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee - a rare policy in the golf ball category, where most brands offer no refund on a product designed to be hit, scuffed, and lost.Golfers tend to stay loyal to the brand they have played for years. Forgeway's data suggests that when mid-handicap players - those with handicaps between 8 and 25 - try a ball built for their actual swing, something shifts.The release also fits a broader pattern. Direct-to-consumer brands have reshaped parts of the golf industry over the last several years. PXG, Sub 70, and Tour Edge have done it with clubs. Forgeway is among the first to do it with the ball itself.For mid-handicap golfers who have spent years assuming their inconsistency was a swing problem, the data points to something else. Part of that inconsistency may be coming from the ball."For decades the golf ball industry has built equipment for the few golfers who play at tour level," a Forgeway spokesperson said. "We built ours for everyone else."About Forgeway Golf:Forgeway Golf is a direct-to-consumer golf ball company built by a team of MIT-trained engineers. The company designs golf balls engineered for moderate swing speeds and real-world play. The Forgeway DFS Core is USGA conforming and used by more than 100,000 golfers worldwide. Every order is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. More information is available at forgewaygolf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.