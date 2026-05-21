Volusia County, NSB Break Ground on Flood Mitigation Project at Corbin Park

Posted On: May 20, 2026

Volusia County officials joined representatives from the City of New Smyrna Beach, community members, and project partners to celebrate the start of construction on the Corbin Park Stormwater Improvement Project, marking a significant step in ongoing efforts to strengthen stormwater infrastructure and reduce flooding impacts in the area.

The nearly $7 million project is designed to improve how stormwater moves through the Corbin Park area during heavy rainfall events, helping reduce localized flooding and provide long-term benefits for nearby neighborhoods and surrounding infrastructure. Funding includes approximately $4.9 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds and approximately $2 million in matching funds from the City of New Smyrna Beach.

One of the primary goals of the Corbin Park Stormwater Improvement Project is to better protect nearby homes from repeated flooding and water intrusion during significant rainfall events. The improvements are designed to manage stormwater more effectively before it accumulates in surrounding areas, helping reduce impacts on residents and neighborhoods during periods of heavy rainfall. The project is also expected to help reduce standing water on roadways and improve stormwater flow through the area, thereby limiting disruptions and improving travel conditions during heavy rain events.

Project improvements include new underground stormwater pipes and drainage structures designed to better collect and redirect stormwater before it accumulates in streets and surrounding areas. Additional work includes treatment swales, outfall structures equipped with backflow prevention, utility relocations, and roadway restoration associated with the drainage improvements.

The Corbin Park Stormwater Improvement Project is part of ongoing efforts through Transform386 and other resiliency initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, help communities recover, and prepare for future weather-related challenges.