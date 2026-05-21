Protect your rights with AG’s ‘Know Your Rights’ hub

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office posted a hub for information about the rights of Washingtonians. The webpage brings together Know Your Rights guides in one place so Washingtonians can easily find the answers to questions about their rights.

“Washington law has some of the strongest protections in the country when it comes to civil rights, workers’ rights, reproductive rights, and other fundamental rights,” said Attorney General Nick Brown. “As the federal government tries to trample our rights, people should know that our state protections haven’t changed.”

Over the last year, the federal government has undermined or outright attacked the rights of Washingtonians in many areas: terrorizing immigrant communities, attempting to outlaw gender affirming care for young people, and dismantling federal civil rights and worker rights enforcement. The AG’s office has heard from Washingtonians who are confused and scared about the state of their rights. Washington state law has not changed and our robust state protections remain in place. These “Know Your Rights” guides will help Washingtonians understand those protections.

The Know Your Rights hub currently includes:

Know Your Rights in the Workplace – Learn about your rights as a worker, including your right to your wages, your right to a workplace free of discrimination, and your collective bargaining rights

Know Your Housing Civil Rights – Learn about your right to be free from housing discrimination

Know Your Tenant Rights and Landlord Responsibilities – Learn about Washington’s rent stabilization law and other rights and responsibilities for landlords and tenants

Know Your Rights in Public Spaces and Places of Business – Learn about your right to use businesses, public places, and government services free from discrimination

Know Your Rights: Civil Immigration Enforcement in Washington – Learn about limitations on federal immigration enforcement power, limits on state and local agencies from participating in immigration enforcement, and the rights of individuals interacting with federal immigration officers.

Know Your Rights: Witnessing Immigration Enforcement Activity – Learn about your rights if you are witnessing immigration enforcement activity.

Know Your Rights: Gender-Affirming Care – Learn about protections for gender-affirming care in Washington

Know Your Reproductive Rights – Learn about your right to reproductive health care

Know Your Rights Under Washington’s Shield Law – Providers can learn about how they are protected when providing reproductive and gender-affirming care

Know Your Sexual Assault Survivor Rights and Resources – Learn about the rights of sexual assault victims and survivors in Washington

Each “Know Your Rights” page also includes information on how Washingtonians can take action if their rights are violated. The AG’s office plans to expand the “Know Your Rights” hub with additional information in the coming months.

Visit the Know Your Rights hub.

If you think your rights have been violated, you can file a complaint with our office.

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Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

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