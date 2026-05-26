Fair Pay for Fair Play: worker rights must be respected during FIFA World Cup 26

Salario Justo por un Juego Limpio: Los derechos de los trabajadores deben ser respetados durante la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26

As FIFA World Cup 26 matches come to Seattle and nine Fan Zones around the state for the very first time this summer, Washington is proud to host one of the most attended sporting events in the world. A sporting event of this scale will bring new businesses to Washington state along with a surge in customers for restaurants, hotels, and shops already operating here.

The Attorney General’s Office of Washington State (AGO), the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I), and the Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) enforce state and local labor law. These public agencies are taking this opportunity to remind workers of their rights and businesses of their responsibilities. By working together and following the law, we can ensure a safe, fun, and respectful time for all.

For the past year, the AGO, L&I, and OLS have been meeting regularly with a focus on strategic enforcement of wage and hour laws in high violation industries. We will leverage that partnership to ensure that labor laws are enforced effectively during the FIFA World Cup 26. As we head into the FWC26, our agencies will provide a coordinated, rapid, and effective response to any labor complaints that arise. We will address complaints received from workers, ensure complaints are routed correctly, and work collaboratively on enforcement in high violation industries.

OLS is also leading its strategic compliance campaign “Protecting Worker Rights is Our Goal” with multilingual worker education, business education, and expanded employer trainings to promote compliance with Seattle’s labor standards and empower workers with the knowledge of their workplace protections.

Below is a list of some Washington labor laws that employers must follow.

Please note: The laws discussed below apply to all workers regardless of their immigration status.

Minimum Wage: As of January 1, 2026, Washington's minimum wage is $17.13 per hour. Some cities and counties set the minimum wage higher than the state, including unincorporated King County, Everett, Burien, Renton, SeaTac, Tukwila, and Bellingham. Seattle’s minimum wage, for example, is $21.30 per hour.

Tips and Service Charges: Employers are required to pay their employees all tips and service charges. Tips and service charges cannot be part of the employee’s minimum hourly wage.

Meal & Rest Breaks: For every four hours worked, employees are required to have a 10-minute rest break, free from workplace duties. Employees also must be allowed a meal period of at least thirty minutes when they work more than five hours in a shift. Meal periods must be provided between the second and fifth hour of work. Employers must also provide employees with reasonable access to bathrooms while working.

Workplace Safety Laws: Workplace deaths, injuries, and illnesses are preventable. Every employer must create and use an accident prevention plan that protects workers from hazards on the job and train workers to do the job safely.

Retaliation: Employers cannot fire or retaliate against workers who exercise the above rights or file complaints about violations of those rights. Visit L&I’s termination and retaliation webpage or the OLS Worker Resources webpage for more information.

Resources for workers

L&I’s workers’ rights web page has more information and resources for workers about wage rules, overtime, paid sick leave, and other protections. Information on Seattle labor standards and worker protections can be found on the OLS Ordinances webpage.

If an employer is using force, fraud or coercion to make an employee work, the employer may be guilty of trafficking. If an employer refuses to pay their employee, the employer may also be guilty of criminal wage theft.

If your employer has not followed required laws in the workplace, workers have multiple options:

Workers with questions or concerns can contact:

Translation and interpretation services are available free of charge. We will not ask about your immigration status or report your immigration status to enforcement agencies.

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