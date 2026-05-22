Service suspension of the government 24-hour self-service centre in Rotunda de Carlos da Maia during the day next Tuesday due to maintenance in electricity distribution networks

MACAU, May 22 - Since the electrical power supplier will conduct maintenance and improvement works in the distribution networks from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on 26 May 2026 (Tuesday), all self-services at the government 24-hour self-service centre in Rotunda de Carlos da Maia will be suspended in the above-mentioned period. Citizens are advised to visit other government 24-hour self-service centres for the required services if needed.

During the construction period, officers of the Identification Services Bureau will be on-site providing manual document pick-up service from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on that day. Residents who have scheduled to collect their identity cards or travel documents through the self-service document collection kiosks can still proceed to the above center to pick up their documents by using manual services. For urgent matters, please contact the Identification Services Bureau at 28223322.

The above government 24-hour self-service centre will resume normal operations after the power supply is resumed.