Service arrangements of Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Complex adjusted on 26 May to facilitate repair and optimisation of electricity supply network carried out by CEM

MACAU, May 22 - To facilitate the repair and optimisation works of the electricity supply network carried out by Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A. (CEM), the electricity supply in Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Complex, located in Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, n.os 5 e 7, Macau, will be temporarily suspended on 26 May (Tuesday). The service arrangements of Central District Public Services Centre and the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be adjusted on that day as follows:

Service locations Service arrangement on 26 May Central District Public Services Centre (Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, 3.º andar, Macau) Closed for the whole day Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre (Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, R/C ao 2.º andar, Macau) Open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

If the public needs to process services or use the facilities of the activity centre, they can proceed to the various public services centres or activity centres managed by IAM during their opening hours. The details can be obtained by browsing the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.