Sisterhood Sleuths Magazine Empowers the Next Generation Worldwide

Cathy Warshaw, Author, Songwriter and Teen Empowerment Coach

Teen readers worldwide can now explore mysteries, culture, inspiration, and creative adventures in one immersive platform.

Secrets are everywhere. Curiosity is the key” — Cathy Warshaw

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Created for curious minds, future leaders, and young people who dare to ask questions, Sisterhood Sleuths Magazine has officially launched worldwide as a free digital publication designed to inspire teens and young adults through storytelling, creativity, leadership, cultural discovery, and investigative thinking.Created by award-winning author Cathy Warshaw , the magazine expands the rapidly growing Sisterhood Sleuths universe into an immersive global experience where readers are encouraged to think deeper, notice more, and become the heroes of their own stories.More than just a magazine, Sisterhood Sleuths Magazine combines mystery, empowerment, education, and entertainment into a one-of-a-kind digital platform for readers ages 10–18 and beyond.Built around the belief that “Secrets are everywhere. Curiosity is the key,” the magazine invites readers into a world of hidden clues, inspiring stories, global cultures, interactive missions, puzzles, and real-world critical-thinking challenges designed to help young people become more confident, creative, and aware of the world around them.“We created Sisterhood Sleuths Magazine to give young people a place where curiosity is celebrated,” said Warshaw. “We want readers to understand that asking questions is powerful, kindness matters, leadership can begin at any age, and every young person has the ability to shape their own future.”Inspired by the expanding eight-book Sisterhood Sleuths mystery-adventure series, the magazine follows the spirit of Chloe, Lily, Gil, Yuki, Mei, Luca, Aoife, Seraphine, Thalia, and the international team of young investigators who travel the world uncovering hidden societies, ancient artifacts, secret codes, and dangerous mysteries.The expanding eight-book series includes:• The Obsidian Eye• The Land of Promise• The Swiss Enigma• Whispers in the Catacombs• The Louvre Enigma• The Celtic Mask• The Northern Code• The Dragon’s AwakeningEach issue of Sisterhood Sleuths Magazine features:• Inspiring stories about teens making a difference around the world• Interactive puzzles, secret missions, and ciphers• Mystery-inspired articles that encourage investigative thinking• Leadership and confidence-building content for young readers• Creative writing and essays from youth contributors• Cultural stories and global perspectives• Positive media focused on courage, resilience, kindness, and creativityThe launch of the magazine also supports the growing Sisterhood Sleuths Outreach Program , an international educational initiative designed to help schools, libraries, homeschool groups, and youth organizations encourage literacy, critical thinking, teamwork, and self-confidence through immersive storytelling experiences.The Sisterhood Sleuths universe continues expanding through books, music, podcasts, educational outreach, interactive experiences, and future digital initiatives designed to empower the next generation.Readers, educators, families, and organizations can access the free magazine and learn more at:About Sisterhood Sleuths:Sisterhood Sleuths is a global youth empowerment franchise created by Cathy Warshaw under C&B Creative Partners LLC. Through mystery-adventure books, educational outreach programs, podcasts, music, interactive storytelling, and global youth initiatives, Sisterhood Sleuths encourages young people to develop confidence, leadership skills, curiosity, resilience, and critical thinking while discovering the power of their own voice.

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