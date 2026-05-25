Sisterhood Sleuths Expands as a Global Mystery Franchise for Film, Streaming & Youth Entertainment

A cinematic universe of hidden societies, ancient secrets, global mysteries, and immersive storytelling designed for the next generation.

Secrets are everywhere. Curiosity is the key” — Cathy Warshaw

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new mystery-adventure franchise is rapidly capturing attention with its ambitious blend of cinematic storytelling, global mysteries, immersive world-building, and youth empowerment.Created by award-winning author Cathy Warshaw , Sisterhood Sleuths is expanding beyond traditional publishing into a multi-platform entertainment universe designed for film, streaming, podcasts, music, gaming, education, and interactive digital experiences.Built around the tagline “Secrets are everywhere. Curiosity is the key,” the franchise follows an international team of young investigators as they uncover hidden societies, ancient artifacts, underground networks, secret codes, and global conspiracies stretching across multiple countries and generations.With stories spanning California, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, France, Ireland, Iceland, and Japan, the expanding eight-book series combines mystery, suspense, adventure, technology, mythology, and emotionally character-driven storytelling into a globally scalable intellectual property designed for today’s entertainment landscape. The franchise has also received multiple awards , further positioning Sisterhood Sleuths as an emerging youth-focused brand with strong potential for film, streaming, interactive media, and global franchise expansion. The current eight-book series includes:The current eight-book series includes:• The Land of Promise• The Swiss Enigma• Whispers in the Catacombs• The Louvre Enigma• The Celtic Mask• The Northern Code• The Dragon’s AwakeningAt the center of the franchise are Chloe and Lily — two sisters drawn into a dangerous world of hidden organizations and buried truths — alongside a diverse international cast including former military operatives, hackers, scientists, engineers, geospatial analysts, and cultural experts.The franchise blends high-stakes mystery with emotional storytelling, cinematic action sequences, hidden puzzles, ciphers, mythology, and layered conspiracies designed to immerse audiences far beyond the page.Industry observers have increasingly noted the growing demand for interactive storytelling franchises that combine entertainment with audience participation, critical thinking, community engagement, and transmedia expansion. Sisterhood Sleuths was built with that future in mind.Beyond books, the franchise is currently expanding into:• A global digital magazine for teens and young adults• Podcast and audio storytelling platforms• Original music and soundtrack development• Interactive puzzle and cipher experiences• Educational outreach programs• Community-driven fan engagement initiatives• Planned mobile and interactive gaming concepts• Merchandise and branded experiences• Future streaming and film adaptation opportunitiesUnlike traditional young adult properties, Sisterhood Sleuths was intentionally designed as an immersive story ecosystem where readers and audiences actively participate in solving mysteries, decoding clues, uncovering hidden meanings, and exploring real-world cultural and historical connections.“Our goal was never simply to create another book series,” said Warshaw. “We wanted to create a world people could step into — a universe where curiosity becomes empowering, mysteries feel real, and young people begin seeing themselves differently. The stories may involve hidden societies and ancient secrets, but at the heart of everything is courage, friendship, resilience, and discovering your own voice.”The franchise also places a strong emphasis on positive youth engagement, critical thinking, cultural awareness, and leadership development — themes increasingly sought after in modern entertainment properties targeting younger audiences and families.As audience demand grows for cinematic franchises that blend mystery, emotional depth, global exploration, and interactive storytelling, Sisterhood Sleuths continues positioning itself as a uniquely expandable entertainment property with significant cross-platform potential.Entertainment, media, licensing, streaming, educational, and strategic partnership inquiries are currently being welcomed.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, licensing discussions, and franchise information, visit:Sisterhood Sleuths Official WebsiteAbout Sisterhood SleuthsSisterhood Sleuths is a global mystery-adventure and youth empowerment franchise created by Cathy Warshaw under C&B Creative Partners LLC. The franchise combines books, immersive storytelling, educational initiatives, podcasts, music, puzzles, interactive experiences, and global youth engagement into an expanding entertainment universe focused on curiosity, courage, leadership, and critical thinking.

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