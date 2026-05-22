ROVE INNOTECH Launches RS2 Articulating Borescope, Expanding From Dash Cams Into Visual Inspection Tools

ROVE RS2 Two-Way Articulating Borescope with 4.3-inch IPS color screen and 6.2mm probe. Product photograph of the ROVE RS2 Two-Way Articulating Borescope.

Orlando-based consumer electronics maker introduces handheld borescope for mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians.

ROVE has spent ten years building camera hardware for the U.S. market. The RS2 applies that engineering to a category our customers have asked us about: visual inspection.” — Andy ROVE, Founder, ROVE INNOTECH

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROVE INNOTECH, the consumer electronics company that has produced dash cams for the U.S. market since 2015, has expanded into the visual inspection tool category with the launch of the ROVE RS2 Two-Way Articulating Borescope . The product is the company's first entry outside its automotive accessory category and is targeted at mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians, electricians, and DIYers who use handheld inspection cameras in their work.The RS2 is built around a 6.2mm semi-rigid camera probe, approximately 27 percent thinner than the 8.5mm probes used by many comparable articulating borescopes on the market. The probe carries a 1080P Full HD camera that displays its live feed on a 4.3-inch IPS color screen housed in the handheld unit. The device operates without a phone, application, or Wi-Fi connection.The RS2 features two-way 180-degree articulation controlled by a side-mounted wheel for one-handed operation. According to ROVE INNOTECH, the articulation mechanism is rated for more than 8,000 bend cycles. A 2x and 4x digital zoom is available for close examination of inspection targets.The unit incorporates two separate lighting systems: six LEDs at the probe tip with four selectable brightness levels, and two LED work lights at the rear of the handheld unit to illuminate the surrounding workspace.The 6.2mm probe and camera head carry an IP67 rating for resistance to dust and water ingress. The handheld main unit is not waterproof. A built-in temperature alarm with automatic shutdown is included to protect the probe in high-heat environments.The RS2 includes a 2600mAh rechargeable battery rated by the company for up to four hours of continuous operation, with charging over USB Type-C. A 32GB ROVE INSPECT microSD card is included in the package; the device supports microSD cards up to 64GB. Recordings can be saved as photos, video, or video with audio, and transferred via USB-C or a card reader.ROVE INNOTECH founder Andy ROVE said the RS2 represents the company's first move into a non-automotive category."ROVE has spent ten years building camera hardware for the U.S. market. The RS2 applies that engineering to a category our customers have asked us about: visual inspection," he said.About ROVE INNOTECH:ROVE INNOTECH is a consumer electronics company founded in 2015 and based in Orlando, Florida. The company has sold dash cams to more than one million customers in the United States and identifies visual inspection as a planned product expansion line. The ROVE RS2 Two-Way Articulating Borescope is available now on Amazon ([AMAZON LINK]) and through the company website at www.rovedashcam.com . The product includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty and U.S.-based customer support.

ROVE RS2 Two-Way Articulating Borescope | Official Launch 2026 | 180° Each Direction | 4.3" IPS

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