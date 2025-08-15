ROVE INNOTECH Unveils R2-4K DUAL PRO Flagship Dual STARVIS 2 Dash Cam with WiFi 6 for Unmatched Clarity & Night Vision

ROVE R2-4K DUAL PRO Car Dash Cam

License Plates, Smallest Details, Captured Like Never Before. Experience Excellence with Our Most Advanced Dash Cam Yet!

At ROVE, we think differently. We love and take pride in what we do. Selling a dash cam and making a few bucks is one thing, but EARNING YOUR TRUST and SATISFACTION is our bottom line here at ROVE.” — Andy ROVE, Founder, ROVE INNOTECH

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROVE INNOTECH, America’s most trusted dash cam brand, has launched its most advanced model yet — the R2-4K DUAL PRO . Powered by dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors — the IMX678 for the front and the IMX675 for the rear — this dash cam delivers unmatched clarity, exceptional night vision, and precise detail capture in all conditions.The R2-4K DUAL PRO was built to solve one of the most common driver frustrations: blurry license plates during crucial moments. With true 4K Ultra HD front and 2K QHD rear recording, ultra-wide coverage of 150° front and 140° rear, and F1.7/F1.55 apertures, it captures every moment in sharp detail, whether it’s a bright afternoon or a dark, rainy night.Built-in Wi-Fi 6, dual-band 5GHz and 2.4GHz, the R2-4K DUAL PRO transfers video at up to 30MB/s, a speed that sets a whole new benchmark, through the ROVE app for iOS and Android. Drivers can download, share, and manage recordings instantly, update firmware over-the-air, and configure settings directly from the ROVE app.Its built-in Quad-Mode GPS connects to GPS (US), Galileo (EU), Beidou (China), and Glonass (Russia), ensuring precise location, speed, route, date, and time tracking anywhere you drive. Each recording is embedded with accurate data for trustworthy, verifiable playback, whether for daily driving or as critical evidence. Recordings, GPS logs, and G-sensor data can be conveniently viewed on PC or Mac using the ROVE Dash Cam GPS Player.Every R2-4K DUAL PRO comes fully equipped with premium accessories to deliver peak performance right out of the box. Included is a high-performance 128GB ROVE PRO microSD card, tested and optimized for reliable 4K recording without frame drops. The package also features the ROVE Ultimate CPL filter, designed to reduce windshield glare and reflections for sharper, more accurate footage. For extended coverage, the R2-4K DUAL PRO supports microSD cards up to 1TB, ensuring long, uninterrupted recording sessions. A dual USB fast charger, multiple mounting options, cables, and essential tools complete the set, eliminating the need for any additional purchases.About ROVE INNOTECH:ROVE is a brand of car dash cameras founded in 2015 with one goal, to make innovative hardware and software that drivers can depend on. We design with fundamental drivers in mind, constantly improving and offering free firmware and app updates for iOS and Android. Our mission is simple: earn your trust and satisfaction by delivering clarity, safety, and performance on every drive.The R2-4K DUAL PRO is available now on Amazon and through the official ROVE Dash Cam website

ROVE R2-4K DUAL PRO Dash Cam | Official Launch 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.