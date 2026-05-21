Kernel Advisory Acquired by AYCE Capital, Deepens Cybersecurity Advisory Across Three Markets

Kernel Advisory joins AYCE Capital, bringing greater resources and reach to clients across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Security should move at the speed of business. Joining AYCE gives Kernel the platform to operate at a scale that opens up new markets, deepens client relationships, and provides a broader impact.” — Ira Goldstein, Founder of Kernel Advisory

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kernel Advisory, a leading cybersecurity advisory firm delivering strategic guidance on the business of cybersecurity, today announced it has joined the AYCE Capital family of companies. Kernel's expertise across cyber risk, advisory and security operations is trusted by private equity firms, founders, and security leaders across North America and Europe.

Through the acquisition, Kernel's clients gain access to a deeper bench of resources and operational expertise across the AYCE portfolio, and the expanded capacity to support more complex, multi-geography engagements. The people, methodology, and approach that built Kernel's reputation remain unchanged.

The announcement coincides with the sixth anniversary of Kernel's founding, a fitting moment to reflect on the firm's trajectory and what comes next. The partnership also enables Kernel to deepen its reach across the UK and Europe, where it closed a record number of engagements in the past year.

Over six years, Kernel has advised PE funds managing billions in AUM on buy-side and sell-side due diligence, and post-close strategy, while running vCISO, managed security operations, offensive security, and incident response programs for operating companies across regulated and high-growth sectors. That track record has earned back-to-back recognition on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list, with 130% growth in the last three years.

"Cybersecurity advisory is one of the most consequential capabilities we can bring to the companies and investors we work with," said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. "Kernel has built a team that operates at the highest level, moving at the speed of business, translating technical complexity into clear commercial outcomes. Bringing them into the AYCE family means our entire network gains access to world-class cyber expertise, and it gives Kernel the platform and reach to apply that expertise at a scale that simply wasn't possible before."

"Security should move at the speed of business," said Ira Goldstein, Founder of Kernel Advisory. "We built Kernel around that principle; fast, precise, and practical. Joining AYCE gives Kernel the platform to operate at a scale that opens up new markets, deepens client relationships, and provides a broader impact. Our clients gain access to more, and Kernel delivers excellence synonymous with the brand."

"Kernel's clients hire us for judgment under pressure on the decisions that matter most," said Eric Kedrosky, CEO of Kernel Advisory. "Our capabilities expand to deliver more and move faster. AYCE gives us the platform to meet the demand"

About Kernel Advisory

Kernel Advisory is a leading cybersecurity advisory firm specializing in M&A, risk management, and strategic business consulting. We serve private equity funds, corporate clients, and government entities, offering a comprehensive suite of services that covers the entire advisory lifecycle from product, market and business strategy, through technical assessments, remediation and operational management. With over 30 years of combined industry experience, Kernel Advisory is trusted by clients worldwide to deliver precise, actionable insights at the speed required by today’s dynamic threat landscape.

kerneladvisory.com

About AYCE Capital

AYCE Capital is a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, providing capital, operational resources, and strategic guidance to help MSPs scale without sacrificing service quality or client trust.

ayce-capital.com

For media inquiries, please reach out to info@kerneladvisory.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.