CTDOT is Developing Plans to Replace Retaining Wall on Route 17 Glastonbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) developing plans to remove or replace Retaining Wall Nos. RW-053-017-002, RW-053-017-003 and RW-053-017-004 on Route 17 (Main Street) in Glastonbury.

The project involves the removal of Retaining Wall No. RW-053-017-003, and re-grading of the slope beyond the existing roadway curb. Retaining Wall Nos. RW-053-017-002 and RW-053-017-004 will be removed and replaced with a new retaining wall system.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in 2027, with construction anticipated to start in 2028, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community shares its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at Gregory.Funk@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0171-0496.