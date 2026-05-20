Hawaii One Call Center Promotes Safe Digging Through Statewide Seminars

Posted on May 19, 2026 in Announcements

PUC staff and a Hawaiʻi One Call Center consultant staff an informational booth during the Spring 2026 Hawaiʻi One Call Center (HOCC) seminar series.

This May, the Public Utilities Commission’s Hawaii One Call Center (HOCC) also known as the “811 call before you dig program” wrapped up its Spring 2026 HOCC Seminar series, with trainings held statewide on Maui, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu for industry professionals.

Calling 811 helps prevent accidental strikes that can cause serious injuries, service disruptions, and property damage. Calling 811 is free, simple and a critical safety step for anyone planning to excavate.

Hosted twice each year, the seminars educate excavators, utilities, and contractors excavation safety, regulations and best practices. The trainings help to increase compliance with the One Call Law that requires contractors to contact the HOCC before digging to locate utility lines.

Missed the spring seminars? Additional HOCC seminars will return this fall. Dates and registration information will be announced later on the HOCC website.