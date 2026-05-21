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PUC Publishes Latest Edition of PUC Connection Newsletter

Posted on May 20, 2026 in Announcements

The Public Utilities Commission released its second edition of PUC Connection, its e-newsletter. This issue includes a message from newly confirmed Chair Jon Itomura and updates on key PUC actions, including wildfire liability rulemaking, energy sector updates, and consumer resources.

Read the current edition, and we encourage you to subscribe to receive future editions in your email.

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PUC Publishes Latest Edition of PUC Connection Newsletter

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