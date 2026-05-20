Honoring those who served

The Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) staff gathered outside the Workforce Center this morning for a Memorial Day flag planting ceremony led by Veteran Services Officers Tony Lee and Laura Stanley. Together, staff placed American flags in remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives in military service to our country.

This ceremony serves as a moment of reflection, gratitude and unity as our department honors the sacrifices made by generations of service members and their families. Every year, we pause from our daily work to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who never made it home.

“The Mesa County Veteran Services Officers salute all our active duty military members, as well as our local Veterans,” says Lee. “Memorial Day gives us a chance to stop and honor those who have passed in the line of duty or after their service from all eras. We honor our fallen by lowering the flag at sunrise, then raise briskly to the top at noon for the remainder of the day to remember our fight for liberty and keep the memory of the fallen alive.”

As Memorial Day approaches, community members are also invited to participate in several upcoming events at the Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction:

Friday, May 22nd: Flag Placement

Flag placement begins at 3 p.m. Volunteers are requested to assist with placing flags in preparation for Memorial Day observances. Participants should arrive no later than 2:45 p.m. for parking instructions and guidance on proper flag placement procedures.

Saturday, May 24th: Flag Retreat & Retirement Ceremony

The Flag Retreat and Retirement Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. This brief service, hosted by the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, includes the ceremonial retreat of the flag ahead of Memorial Day, as well as a respectful flag retirement ceremony. The event typically lasts about 30 minutes, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Monday, May 25th: Memorial Day Services

Memorial Day services begin at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Due to limited parking, carpooling and early arrival are recommended.

MCDHS is proud to stand alongside our veterans, service members and community partners in honoring the lives and sacrifices remembered this Memorial Day.

For more information about Veteran Services at the Workforce Center, please visit us online.