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Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Rate Hike

Attorney General William Tong

05/20/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding news that Eversource intends to file for a double-digit rate hike this summer.

“Connecticut families are getting crushed by unaffordable energy costs while Eversource executives crow to Wall Street over surging profits and rake in multimillion dollar bonuses. But they choose now to demand hundreds of millions of dollars more. Why? Because after years of litigation and lobbying, they finally ran their chief regulator out of town. They want a rate hike now not because they need one, but because they think they can get away with it. We’re going to scrutinize every profit, every bonus, every perk and every padded expense in their application and we’re going to be fighting for Connecticut families and small businesses at every step of this process,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

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Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Rate Hike

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