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Attorney General Tong Statement Condemning Violent Threats Against Norwich Mayor Singh

Attorney General William Tong

05/19/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement condemning violent online threats made against Norwich Mayor Swarnjit Singh.

“I stand with my friend Mayor Swarnjit Singh in condemning the vile and violent online threats made against him and his family. I am horrified and heartbroken, but it would be a lie to say that I am surprised. Our social media right now is a cesspool of racist trolls competing with one another over who can be the most threatening, offensive and transgressive. It’s never OK, but when hate-filled rants turn to violent threats, especially against entire families, it becomes a crime. I thank the Norwich Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their swift response.”

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Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

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860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

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Attorney General Tong Statement Condemning Violent Threats Against Norwich Mayor Singh

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