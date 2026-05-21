More States Join Growing Movement to Recognize the Classic Learning Test

Public universities in Indiana, Georgia, and North Carolina to allow Classic Learning Test scores in applications.

We at CLT are grateful to the policymakers across the country who are working hard to undo decades-old policies that artificially protect the SAT and ACT duopoly.” — Jeremy Tate

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiana, Georgia, and North Carolina are the latest states to accept the Classic Learning Test (CLT) college entrance examination for public university admission. These states join Florida, Arkansas, and Oklahoma in a movement to expand choice among college entrance examinations by recognizing the CLT.“We at CLT are grateful to the policymakers across the country who are working hard to undo decades-old policies that artificially protect the SAT and ACT duopoly,” said Jeremy Tate, founder and CEO of CLT. “The traction CLT is gaining on the policy front nationally is a testament to the need for competition among assessments. And the growth we are seeing in students choosing our exam underscores the demand for an assessment rooted in a classic approach to education.”The CLT’s founder and CEO, Jeremy Tate, is a former high school teacher and college counselor who was disappointed with repeated changes made to the other exams. He decided to launch a new test in 2015 that is rooted in the liberal arts model and presents students with the greatest written works in the Western canon.With long reading passages drawn from a curated list of classic authors such as Aristotle, Isaac Newton, Benjamin Franklin, Jane Austen, and W. E. B. Du Bois, the CLT’s Verbal Reasoning section deeply assesses a student’s readiness for college-level analysis and critical thinking. Its Quantitative Reasoning section measures a student’s proficiency in complex arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and mathematical reasoning without calculators allowed.A series of recent studies with CLT partner colleges in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas have shown the CLT to be between 5% and 10% more predictive of first-year GPA than the SAT.Policymakers in Ohio, Iowa, and Texas are also currently considering reforms that would allow for the CLT in public university admissions. The Iowa Board of Regents passed a policy ending the SAT/ACT duopoly long-established in policy during its April meeting.In January, the University of North Carolina (UNC) System adopted a policy to include CLT as an acceptable admissions exam for students seeking admission in the fall of 2027.In Indiana, SB 88 was enacted in March. It requires public universities to equally consider student applications featuring a CLT score for students applying for admission in fall of 2026.The University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents unanimously passed in February a policy to include the CLT as an official admissions exam for 24 of its 26 public institutions. The policy excludes Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia for the time being as CLT shares data with the USG to inform their unique Freshman Index admissions formula. These changes apply for students seeking admission in fall 2027.For more information about the CLT, please visit cltexam.com , or contact Michael Torres (info@cltexam.com).CLT FactsScale– Accepted by more than 340 colleges, including the state university systems of Florida, N. Carolina, Indiana, Georgia and Arkansas, the U.S. Service Academies, U. of Oklahoma, U. of New Mexico, and more.– Florida, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Wyoming policymakers added CLT as a qualified test for all state-funded scholarships.– TX lawmakers ended the SAT/ACT college admissions duopoly in state law to allow for CLT via SB1241 of 2025.– Nearly 200,000 CLTs were administered in 2025, up from 20,000 in 2022.– More than 70% of CLT test takers are public school students.Rigor– From its inception, only 1 student has earned a perfect score on the CLT.– Grove City College found that the CLT is 5% more predictive of college success than the SAT.– CLT studies with Franciscan U. and several Texas colleges found the CLT to be 6% and 10% more predictive than SAT, respectively.– The CLT offers a rigorous test of students’ mathematical achievement by requiring an objective measure free from technological assistance — calculators are not permitted.The Test– CLT uses standard psychometrics to provide a rigorous, valid and reliable exam.– 120 questions in 3 sections: Verbal Reasoning, Grammar/Writing, Quantitative Reasoning.– CLT provides in-depth analytics on strengths and weaknesses in 15 academic domains.

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