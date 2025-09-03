CLT Celebrates First Student Using CLT10 Scholarship at Florida Public University

The Classic Learning Test is proud to announce a historic milestone: the first student to apply their CLT10 scholarship toward a Florida public university.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Classic Learning Test (CLT) is proud to announce a historic milestone: Dace Butler of Pensacola, Florida, who earned an exceptional 116 out of 120 on the CLT10 , is the first student to apply his CLT10 scholarship toward tuition at a Florida public university. Butler will attend the University of West Florida this fall, becoming the first student to use a CLT10 scholarship to help fund education at a public Florida institution.Each year, CLT recognizes top performers on the CLT10, its college preparatory exam and alternative to the PSAT. Distinguished Scholars are the freshmen or sophomores who earned the top score at their school, Regional Scholars are the freshmen or sophomores who placed in the top 5% of their region, and National Award recipients are the top 50 high school sophomores across the United States. National Award recipients earn a $2,500 scholarship to help cover the cost of tuition and room and board at any CLT Partner College. Additionally, several CLT Partner Colleges offer their own unique scholarships for National Award recipients, including Pepperdine University, Grove City College, and Christendom College.Butler earned a National Award through his 116 CLT10 score, which he is now applying at the University of West Florida. His achievement highlights both the rigor of the CLT10 and the meaningful opportunities the scholarship program is creating for students across the country.“As a Florida resident, the state’s decision to accept the CLT at all its public universities greatly widened the opportunities open to me, and after much consideration, I decided to enroll at my hometown university, the University of West Florida. I am particularly excited about the University’s new leadership, including people like President Manny Diaz, who is pushing for excellence of all kinds at UWF, and Dr. Clifford Humphrey, who brings a background in classical education to the academics here. It is exciting to have the chance to use this scholarship at a local university with a vision of academic excellence, and I am looking forward to being a part of the future at UWF,” said Dace Butler.CLT founder and CEO Jeremy Tate remarked: “Dace’s achievement is a powerful reminder of why CLT exists. Our goal has always been to expand opportunity by offering assessments that honor rigorous learning and reward students for real intellectual engagement. Seeing a CLT10 scholarship open the door to a public university in Florida is not just a first—it’s a sign of what’s possible for students across the country.”“We are thrilled to be the first public university to welcome a Classic Learning Test (CLT) National Award Winner to our campus,” said Manny Diaz, Jr., interim president of the University of West Florida. “This milestone reflects UWF’s growing reputation as a destination for high-achieving students from Florida and beyond. The CLT offers an alternative college admission pathway that values rigorous academics and critical thinking—qualities that align perfectly with our mission to prepare students for meaningful lives and successful careers. We look forward to seeing how Dace will contribute to the UWF community.”With students like Dace Butler leading the way, the CLT10 scholarship program continues to demonstrate its power to expand opportunity, reward academic excellence, and shape the future of higher education in Florida and beyond.About the CLTFounded in 2015, CLT offers a classical, knowledge-rich alternative to traditional standardized testing, combining Verbal Reasoning, Grammar/Writing, and Quantitative Reasoning, with reading passages drawn from enduring works of literature, history, and philosophy. The CLT is administered nationally and accepted by over 300 colleges and universities—including the entire Florida State University System.

