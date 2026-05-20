Technology Executive Maury Blackman Warns: 'No Hurry' Is Iran's Strategy, Not America's

In New Op-Ed, Blackman Argues the Iran Ceasefire Clock Is Running Against U.S. Interests — and Draws a Stark Lesson from Roman History

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maury Blackman , veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and founder of Insight Integrity Group, today published a new geopolitical analysis arguing that President Trump's "no hurry" posture on Iran negotiations is strategically dangerous — and that the United States risks repeating the mistakes of Athens rather than the resilience of Rome.The piece, titled "Trump's 'No Hurry' Problem: Why Patience Is the One Thing Iran Is Counting On," is published on Blackman's platform at www.mauryblackman.com and draws on two thousand years of military history to argue that the current ceasefire is benefiting Tehran far more than Washington."Every day of ceasefire without a deal is a day Iran rebuilds its air defenses, restocks its drone and missile inventories, and watches American political will erode," Blackman writes. "Iran is running the Fabian strategy against us — and 'no hurry' is exactly the signal they were hoping to hear."Key Arguments in the Analysis:- Iran is using the ceasefire to rebuild. Iran's IRGC has publicly acknowledged using the pause in hostilities to restore military capacity. The IAEA estimates Iran holds enough highly enriched uranium for approximately ten nuclear weapons — a stockpile that has not been reduced, handed over, or verifiably constrained under the current ceasefire.- The Senate is fracturing. Four Republican senators broke with the president on a War Powers Resolution vote this week — the first such resolution to clear a procedural hurdle during the current conflict. Blackman argues this signals to Tehran that the domestic political clock is running against continued American military pressure.- The Roman lesson America needs. Blackman draws a direct parallel to Rome's response after the catastrophic defeat at Cannae in 216 BC — where the Senate refused to negotiate from weakness, adapted institutionally, and ultimately prevailed. He contrasts this with Athens' failure at Syracuse, where the world's greatest naval power was neutralized by an adversary who simply refused to fight on Athenian terms.- "No hurry" is not a strategy — it is a gift. The piece argues that patience is only a sound strategy when time is working in your favor. With Iran's uranium stockpile growing, Hormuz still disrupted, and China and Russia positioning to fill the post-war vacuum, the United States is not in the Fabian position. Iran is.About Maury BlackmanMaury Blackman is a veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and investor with more than 25 years of experience building high-growth companies at the intersection of civic technology, artificial intelligence, market intelligence, and digital trust. He is the Founder and Chairman of Insight Integrity Group, Co-Founder and CEO of The Transparency Company, and CEO of Velosimo. Previously, he served as CEO of Premise Data and Chairman & CEO of Accela, where his leadership earned him Ernst & Young's Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016. He is also the Managing Director of Pierpoint Ventures and an accomplished endurance athlete who has completed 11 Ironman triathlons, including the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.Blackman publishes regular commentary on geopolitics, technology, and American competitiveness at www.mauryblackman.com Read the Full Article:Media Contact:Maury BlackmanFounder & Chairman, Insight Integrity GroupLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mauryblackmanTwitter/X: @mauryblackman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.