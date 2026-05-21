dbForge 2026.1 Introduces Improved AI SQL Generation and Advanced PostgreSQL Development Features

dbForge 2026.1 release

New dbForge release improves AI-powered SQL generation and adds PostgreSQL visual query building and table editing

By bringing visual query development, database design, and enhanced schema comparison into a familiar environment, we’re helping teams make their daily work easier and more comfortable.” — Andrii Melnykov, Head of Product, dbForge

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devart, a developer of database management and development solutions, has announced the release of dbForge 2026.1 , a major update to its AI-powered database development solutions that introduces improved AI SQL generation and augmented PostgreSQL design and development capabilities.dbForge 2026.1 Highlights dbForge AI Assistant now uses database index metadata to improve AI-powered SQL generation and optimization.- dbForge 2026.1 introduces visual query building and database design in PostgreSQL alongside a number of auxiliary enhancements.- The release also expands PostgreSQL schema comparison and synchronization capabilities for PostgreSQL and Amazon Redshift.dbForge AI Assistant Enhances AI-Powered SQL OptimizationdbForge 2026.1 expands the capabilities of dbForge AI Assistant by introducing improved SQL generation and optimization across all supported database systems.The AI Assistant can now access detailed database index metadata, including clustered, no clustered, composite, unique, and B-tree indexes, allowing it to generate more context-aware SQL queries and deliver more accurate optimization recommendations.The AI-powered capabilities of dbForge include the following:- Conversion of natural language to SQL- Context-aware SQL query generation- Optimization of pre-written SQL queries- Detection of redundant or missing indexes- Detailed SQL explanations- Error analysis and troubleshooting- Integrated AI chat for questions related to databases and SQL“AI-generated SQL becomes substantially more valuable when it understands the structure and performance characteristics of the underlying database,” said Victor Horlenko, Head of AI Innovations at Devart. “The goal is to help teams accelerate development while maintaining stronger query performance and optimization standards.”dbForge 2026.1 Expands PostgreSQL Development CapabilitiesdbForge 2026.1 also introduces major PostgreSQL development enhancements across dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL and dbForge Edge The release brings an enhanced SQL Editor, syntax highlighting within code blocks enclosed in dollar quotes, index name suggestions, document tab improvements, and new options that deliver greater flexibility in everyday database operations.Visual PostgreSQL Query Builder That Simplifies SQL DevelopmentdbForge Studio for PostgreSQL now includes a visual Query Builder that allows teams to create SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, and JOIN queries using a graphical drag-and-drop interface.This helps developers, analysts, DBAs, and BI teams simplify PostgreSQL query development and reduce syntax errors to a minimum.Expanded Schema Comparison and Synchronization for PostgreSQLdbForge 2026.1 also expands PostgreSQL schema comparison and synchronization capabilities with expanded support for PostgreSQL and related servers, new options, fuller schema and table mapping, as well as comparison and synchronization of indexes on tables and materialized views. All this makes schema deployment and migration operations easier and much more flexible.New Visual Table Editor and Workflow ImprovementsThe release also introduces a new visual Table Editor for PostgreSQL that delivers convenient management of columns, primary and foreign keys, unique constraints, indexes, and other table properties without writing SQL manually.Additional usability improvements include pinned document tabs for faster access to frequently used SQL scripts, schema files, and queries during multi-tab database development sessions.“With dbForge 2026.1, we're delivering a unified database development solution for PostgreSQL teams,” said Andrii Melnykov, Head of Product, dbForge. “By bringing visual query development, database design, and enhanced schema comparison into a familiar environment, we’re helping teams make their daily work easier and more comfortable.”AvailabilitydbForge 2026.1 is available today for dbForge Edge, dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, dbForge Studio for MySQL, dbForge Studio for Oracle, and other products that are part of the dbForge ecosystem.Customers with active subscriptions can get this update immediately. New users can explore the latest features through a free trial available on Devart’s official website.For more information about dbForge 2026.1, visit: https://www.devart.com/blog/whats-new-in-dbforge-2026-1.html About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.The company’s dbForge product line helps teams simplify SQL development, database administration, data management, and a variety of database operations across SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and related cloud databases and services.For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com

dbForge Edge: Your All-in-One Data Management Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.