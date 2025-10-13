Devart Releases dbForge 2025.2 Featuring Smarter AI, Broader Server Compatibility, and Intuitive UI Improvements

dbForge 2025.2

dbForge 2025.2 enhances the AI Assistant, expands server and cloud support, and improves UX across SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL tools.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devart, a leading developer of database management solutions, announces the release of dbForge 2025.2 , an update that enhances the dbForge AI Assistant , expands cloud and server compatibility, and introduces major UI/UX improvements across the dbForge product line for SQL Server, MySQL/MariaDB, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.Smarter dbForge AI AssistantThe integrated AI Assistant has been upgraded to streamline database development and reduce errors:- Real-time error analysis: Automatically scans errors and suggests smart fixes instantly.- Web search and response streaming: Connects to the internet for up-to-date answers and provides responses in real time.These improvements simplify complex tasks such as query optimization, code correction, and troubleshooting, allowing developers to focus on higher-value work.Support for new servers and cloudsWith organizations moving workloads to the cloud, dbForge 2025.2 extends its compatibility with new environments:- Microsoft Fabric support, including Data Warehouse.- Expanded Azure SQL support with partition functions, schemes, tables, columns, and indexes.- Support for MySQL 9.4 and MariaDB 12, delivering long-awaited compatibility with the latest server versions.UI and UX improvementsThe new release improves the user experience with productivity-focused features:- Automatic data type detection when creating new columns.- Context-rich tooltips in SQL document tabs for quick reference.- Customizable tab positioning to organize the workspace more effectively.- New shortcuts for quicker editing and navigation.- Alias refactoring is now available in dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, bringing cleaner and more consistent queries.Additional enhancementsdbForge now supports modifiers for the JSON datatype in Oracle, full OPENROWSET functionality in SQL Server, reinforced security with Entra ID and advanced encryption, helpful suggestions for BEGIN ATOMIC WITH, and updated Query Builder options for qualifying column names.Unified multi-database management with dbForge Edge All new features are also available in dbForge Edge, Devart’s multidatabase solution that supports SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL and a wide range of cloud services. This unified approach simplifies workflows across hybrid environments while maintaining professional-grade functionality.AvailabilityThe dbForge 2025.2 update is available today. Users with active subscriptions can upgrade to access the latest features, and new users can start with a free trial.For more information, visit https://www.devart.com/dbforge/ About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.