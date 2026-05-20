AI and Tech Startups Need Industry Analyst Relations, says Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Companies Must Break Through the Noise to Establish Credibility in an Increasingly Crowded Marketplace

Working With Key Industry Analysts Can Help Companies Raise Their Profile” — Jeff KAGAN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why are some companies seen and heard above the constant industry noise and chaos? Industry Analyst Relations has become increasingly valuable for companies of every size and stage. For startups and lesser-known companies, however, the challenge is even greater. Smaller companies must build awareness, establish credibility, and make their presence known in an increasingly crowded marketplace.Jeff Kagan has served as a Principal Industry Analyst , Strategic Advisor, columnist, keynote speaker, and Tech Influencer covering the AI, wireless, telecom, communications, broadband, streaming, and technology industries.Throughout his career, Kagan has advised executives, companies, and industry leaders during periods of significant market transformation.Today, as Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries and society itself, businesses face a new challenge: how to stand out and remain relevant during a period of rapid technological change.“Companies today are competing for attention from investors, customers, employees, regulators, media, and industry influencers in an increasingly loud and chaotic marketplace,” said Kagan.“Standing out has never been more important or more difficult than it is today.”Industry analysts serve as trusted voices within the marketplace. Many have spent years building credibility, influence, and deep industry expertise.“I’ve learned valuable lessons working across the wireless, telecom, and communications technology industries,” Kagan added. “Today, I use that experience to help executives and companies navigate change, strengthen visibility, and build credibility in the marketplace.”Kagan has worked with CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams through strategic advisory engagements, executive briefings, keynote speeches, media commentary, and industry analysis.He has helped companies strengthen their industry presence and reputation as competition and market disruption continue to intensify.To succeed in today’s environment, companies must learn how to break through the noise.Every company wants to be viewed as operating on the growth side of industry change. Those that fail to evolve risk being left behind.Press releases, advertising, and marketing campaigns remain important. However, when a respected Industry Analyst validates a company’s strategy, technology, or market position, it can significantly amplify visibility and credibility.Trusted third-party validation often helps companies establish themselves in the marketplace far more effectively than self-promotion alone.As AI and accelerating technological disruption continue reshaping industries, the role of industry analysts has become more important than ever.The critical questions facing executives today are:• What will the industry look like in five, ten, or twenty years?• Which technologies and companies will lead?• Which companies will successfully adapt?• Which companies will fall behind?Companies that succeed during this next wave of transformation must lead on multiple levels simultaneously. Success requires vision, execution, innovation, and the ability to guide customers and employees through change.To succeed, companies must:• Invest in the right technologies• Train employees to effectively use and implement those technologies• Help customers successfully navigate transformation• Position themselves as trusted advisors and industry leaders• Build visibility and credibility in the AI era and beyondCompanies that fail to adapt risk losing customers to competitors better positioned to lead them forward.Today, a relatively small number of AI-focused tech companies dominate headlines. However, the vast majority of businesses are still determining the right path forward and how to stand out in an increasingly noisy marketplace.These companies must learn how to be seen and heard in order to compete and succeed.This is where working with the right Industry Analyst can provide meaningful value, helping companies gain visibility with investors, customers, employees, media, and industry influencers while strengthening their position in the marketplace.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, columnist, keynote speaker, and Tech Influencer who provides insight into the technologies and companies transforming industry and society.For decades, he has covered AI, 5G, wireless, telecom, IoT, Internet, Wi-Fi, broadband, streaming, cable television, and related communications technologies.Kagan advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams navigating transformation in the AI era.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.ContactJeff KaganEmail: Jeff@JeffKagan.comWebsite: JeffKagan.comLinkedIn: Jeff Kagan LinkedInX: @jeffkagan on X# # #

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